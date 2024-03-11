According to sources cited by ARY News, Pakistani President Asif Zardari would declare his daughter Asifa Bhutto the official First Lady of her nation. Notably, the President of Pakistan will be the first to nominate his daughter for First Lady, a title typically bestowed upon the President's wife. Asifa Bhutto became the first lady with this historic decision, which closes a major chapter in the political history of the country.

Asif Zardari sworn in as the President

Asif Zardari, a co-chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), was sworn in as Pakistan's 14th president on Sunday, formally assuming the role for a momentous second time.

He has previously been President of Pakistan from 2008 until 2013. According to the Pakistani Election Commission, Zardari won 411 electoral votes on Saturday, defeating Mehmood Khan Achakzai, the leader of the Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), who was only able to receive 181 votes

How is Asifa Bhutto given the title of the First Lady?

Zardari was born in 1955 and was married to Benazir Bhutto, the daughter of Pakistan's former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who was assassinated in December 2007. Given that he was Benazir's widow, his daughter would receive the title. On February 3, 1993, Asifa was born. She attended Oxford Brookes University, University College London, and the University of Edinburgh to complete her education.

Today at the President's House in Islamabad, Zardari was sworn in by Pakistan's Chief Justice, Qazi Faez Isa. Arif Alvi, the outgoing president, and Shehbaz Sharif, the recently elected prime minister, flanked them.



General Asim Munir, the Chief of Army Staff, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and PPP Chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were also in attendance. In addition, Zardari is one of the four democratically elected presidents who has served out the full five-year constitutional mandate.

