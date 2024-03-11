According to local media, the crescent moon, which officially heralds the holy month of Ramadan, was spotted in Saudi Arabia on Sunday night. Thus, the holy month will start on Monday, March 11, and March 10, is the last day of Sha'ban. The Islamic lunar calendar, which has months that last 29 or 30 days, determines when Ramadan begins and ends based on the crescent moon's sighting. As a result, Ramadan is not observed on a set day every year.

Saudi Arabia had already urged Muslims to observe the Ramadan crescent. The Supreme Court urged anyone who sees the crescent—either with naked eyes or using binoculars—to notify the closest court and record their view. Additionally, Australia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Brunei are among the nations that have already declared March 12 to be the start of Ramadan.

What is Ramadan?

A traditional and essential part of the Islamic faith, the moon sighting before Ramadan, or Ramzan, determines the start of the month-long fast from sunrise to sunset in addition to acts of charity and worship. As one of the five pillars of Islam, fasting is the abstention from food, drink, tobacco, bad thoughts and deeds, and marital relations from sunrise to sunset.

Fasting is an extremely personal practice that can help one become closer to God, develop spiritual discipline, and increase empathy for those who are less fortunate. Iftar, a festive feast, and a moment of prayer break the fast each day. It is common to visit relatives and friends after iftar, strengthening ties to the community and kinship.

According to the Islamic calendar, Ramadan is the ninth month. It lasts for 720 hours, or four weeks and two days. During this time, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, pray for guidance and peace, give to the community by giving alms or zakaat, or take part in charitable deeds like feeding the hungry and reflecting to enlighten their souls.

