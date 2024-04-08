Who is Nicholas Metson? UK man's online searches raise questions after chopping wife's body into 200 plus pieces

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to murder.

A 28-year-old Lincoln, England resident named Nicholas Metson recently confessed to a horrifying crime that has left the community in shock. After almost a year of denying any role in the death of his 26-year-old wife Holly Bramley, he finally made his confession as per NEWS 18. In addition to its brutality, the case has garnered attention because of Metson's unsettling internet searches after the crime.

Disturbing online searches

When Holly Bramley's body was first found in 2023, Metson vehemently denied having anything to do with her death. But in February, he shocked authorities by confessing to the crime at a court appearance. In addition to Metson, another man, 28-year-old Joshua Hancock, also admitted to having assisted in the disposal of Bramley's body.

This case is alarming because of the many internet searches Metson made following the murder of his wife. According to reports, he searched for answers to questions like "Can someone haunt me after they die?" and "What benefits do I get if my wife has died."

These searches have sparked concerns about Metson's intentions and mental state, in addition to questions about how to dispose of a dead body and ask for forgiveness for murder.

History of abuse and control

There were indications that the relationship was troubled before Bramley was murdered. According to reports, Metson was acting domineeringly and the two were about to split up.

Family members hadn't seen Bramley in more than a year, so they were worried about her wellbeing. Metson's concerning behavior was made worse by his previous offenses against partners and history of animal abuse.

Details of the crime surfaced during the legal proceedings, giving a bleak picture of Bramley's last hours. Metson most likely repeatedly stabbed his wife before dismembering her and keeping the body in their apartment for a week or so.

The family of Bramley detailed how she was subjected to "coercive control and manipulation" by Metson, characterizing him as an "evil monster." They also disclosed that, prior to Bramley's untimely death, the marriage had irretrievably broken down.

