Who was Ruby Garcia? All about tragic victim of fatal carjacking by illegal immigrant in Michigan

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to homicide.

Ruby Garcia, a vibrant 25-year-old from Grand Rapids, Michigan, was killed in a carjacking allegedly committed by an illegal immigrant. Brandon Ortiz-Vite, 25, of Puebla, Mexico, faces an open murder charge as he awaits arraignment as per Fox 17. The shocking incident occurred on the night of March 22, 2024, leaving the community in mourning and raising questions about Garcia's untimely death.

Who was Ruby Garcia?

Ruby Garcia was more than just a headline; she was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Garcia's sister Mavi described her as "a great person all around," and she had a way of spreading joy wherever she went.

Her infectious smile and laughter lit up every room she entered. Mavi said, “She would brighten up the room with her beautiful smile and laugh.”

“She will be remembered as being full of life and laughter, those who were around her would know she was silly and made everyone laugh,” Mavi said.

Garcia, a travel enthusiast and dedicated employee at a local greenhouse, valued her time with family and friends. Garcia is remembered for her love of plants and her silly antics that made those around her laugh.

Community grieves for Ruby Garcia

Ruby Garcia's death has sent shockwaves through her community, leaving many in grief and disbelief. Her unexpected and tragic death has left an indelible mark on the lives of those who knew her, as they mourn a life taken too soon.

“Her loss has impacted the lives of many people. Her life was taken too soon. She deserved to live life, travel the world, have kids and follow her dreams,” Mavi stated.

Garcia's sister, Mavi, has started a GoFundMe campaign to help with the unexpected expenses associated with her sister's death. Mavi expressed her heartfelt gratitude to those who have supported their family during this difficult time.

Legal proceedings unfold

As the legal process goes on, more information about Ruby Garcia's death becomes available. Brandon Ortiz-Vite, the alleged perpetrator, is facing numerous charges, including homicide/open murder, carjacking, felony firearm, illegally carrying a concealed weapon, operating while intoxicated, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

The relationship between Ortiz-Vite and Garcia is unclear, leaving many unanswered questions as the case moves through the legal system.

