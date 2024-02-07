Who Is Scott Sapulpa? High school sports broadcaster gets USD 25 million in defamation case after wrongfully accused of racism

Scott Sapulpa, a former high school football coach in Oklahoma, recently made headlines for winning a landmark defamation lawsuit against The Oklahoman, the state's largest newspaper, as reported by the New York Post. Sapulpa was falsely accused of making racist remarks to players during a high school basketball game, resulting in a lengthy court fight and a large financial reward.

The false accusation

In March 2021, during a basketball game between Midwest City High School and Norman High School, one of the commentators, Matt Rowan, went on a racist tirade at the players. However, The Oklahoman misidentified Scott Sapulpa as the announcer responsible for the remarks. "I will state that I suffer Type 1 Diabetes, and during the game, my sugar was spiking," Rowan said. His offensive remarks, filmed on livestream, provoked anger and received national attention.

Legal battle and verdict

Scott Sapulpa filed a lawsuit against The Oklahoman alleging defamation and intentional emotional harm. In a Muskogee County trial, a jury determined that the newspaper acted with real malice, awarding Scott USD 25 million in damages. This comprised USD 5 million in real damages and USD 20 million in punitive damages.

The jury's judgment was based on evidence provided during the trial, which showed that The Oklahoman had mistakenly identified Sapulpa as the perpetrator of the racist remarks without sufficient verification. The jury found malice because the newspaper failed to verify the accuracy of its reporting and then refused to retract the false statements.

Impact and aftermath

The incorrect identification had serious consequences for Sapulpa. He went on administrative leave, lost his teaching contract, incurred financial losses in his own business, and received death threats. Despite the verdict's vindication, Sapulpa expressed numbness but relief that his name had finally been vindicated.

The case also highlighted the broader issue of accountability in media, as well as the possible consequences of irresponsible reporting. Sapulpa's court triumph serves as a reminder of the critical role of accurate and ethical journalism in maintaining the profession's integrity and safeguarding people from defamation and harm.

While Scott Sapulpa won his legal battle, Gannett, the parent company of The Oklahoman, has indicated plans to appeal the verdict. Lark-Marie Anton, a spokesperson for Gannett stated, "There was no evidence presented to the jury that The Oklahoman acted with any awareness that what was reported was false or with any intention to harm the plaintiff in this case." The company maintains that there was no proof of malicious intent or knowledge of the false reporting. The outcome of the appeal will determine the final result of this high-profile case.

