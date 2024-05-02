Google cuts hundreds of 'core' jobs; Shifts positions to India and Mexico in restructuring move

Google, the tech giant widely associated with innovation and digital prowess, is undergoing significant restructuring, resulting in the elimination of at least 200 positions within its "Core" organization as per CNBC. This move is part of a larger reorganization effort aimed at improving operations and aligning resources with strategic goals.

Downsizing and global shifts

To streamline operations, Google has decided to reduce its workforce, particularly in the Core unit, which is in charge of developing the technical foundation of the company's flagship products and ensuring user safety online.

As part of the restructuring, some positions will be relocated to high-growth global workforce hubs, most notably India and Mexico. This shift reflects Google's commitment to working more closely with its global partners and developer communities.

Asim Husain, Vice President of Google Developer Ecosystem, informed his team of the layoffs via email, recognizing the potential for employee uncertainty and frustration. Husain stated that these changes are in service of the company's larger goals, assuring developers that Google remains committed to its mission despite organizational changes.

Embracing AI and developer tools

The restructuring aligns with Google's strategic focus on integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its products and services. Recent advances in generative AI, such as Google's Gemini, are reshaping software development paradigms. The company's rebranding of its chatbot from Bard to Gemini shows that the company wants to use AI technologies to improve user experiences and streamline developer tools.

Google's restructuring efforts coincide with increased regulatory scrutiny and global competition. The European Union's Digital Markets Act, which aims to reduce anti-competitive practices in the tech industry, presents challenges for companies such as Google.

Evan Kotsovinos, Google's Vice President of Governance and Protected Data, stated that it is important to respond to regulatory demands quickly and effectively in a changing landscape.

Despite the layoffs, Google remains optimistic about its future prospects, citing the fastest growth rate since early 2022 and rising profit margins. The company recently reported a 15% increase in first-quarter revenue over the previous year, along with the announcement of its first dividend and a significant buyback program. Google assures affected employees that they will have the opportunity to apply for open positions within the company and receive outplacement services.

