On Monday, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader V Senthil Balaji resigned as a minister from the Tamil Nadu Cabinet eight months after being detained by the Enforcement Directorate in a cash-for-jobs case. Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has approved the resignation of V Senthil Balaji from the Council of Ministers.

Senthil Balaji's bail hearing on February 14

The resignation comes two days before Balaji's bail request is heard by the Madras High Court on February 14. His bail has already been denied by a municipal trial court. Justice Anand Venkatesh of the high court, who recently criticized his continued position in the DMK cabinet, is currently hearing his case.

Minister Stalin made it clear that he stands by Mr. Balaji's presence in the Tamil Nadu cabinet. However, the Madras High Court seems to have a different opinion on this matter. According to recent statements from the court, it suggests that Mr. Stalin should reconsider his decision.

Who is Senthil Balaji?

Early life

V Senthil Balaji was born in Rameswarapatti, a town in the Karur district, on October 21, 1975. He attended three different schools for his schooling - Vivekananda School in Pasupathypalayam, Rameswarapatti Govt. School, and Municipal Higher Secondary School in Karur. He started his political journey at the young age of 21 and has been actively involved in politics since the early 2000s.

Political Career

He started serving the public as a local body member in 1997. From 2011 to 2015, he served as the Tamil Nadu government's Minister of Transportation. In July 2015, he was removed from the cabinet. He was previously elected to the same Karur constituency in the 2006 general elections as a member of the Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam cadre.

He was chosen to serve as the Aravakurichi constituency's MLA in 2016. Following Jayalalitha's death, he was instrumental in preserving the government. He supported T. T. V. Dhinakaran when the AIADMK split into groups.

On December 14, 2018, he became a member of DMK in the presence of Party President M. K. Stalin. After joining the party, he was promptly offered the position of District Secretary and subsequently declared as the candidate for the Aravakurichi constituency by-election. On May 23, 2019, he was chosen for a fourth term as an MLA.

He won the election held in April 2021 and has been serving as Minister without portfolio until now (February 12).

