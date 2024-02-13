On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of India's Unified Payment Interface (UPI) services in Mauritius and Sri Lanka. He stated that fintech connectivity will improve cross-border connections and transactions. In line with a strategic plan, RuPay card services were also launched in Mauritius at the same time.

Prime Narendra Modi said in his speech during the virtual ceremony, "For the three friends (India, Mauritius, and Sri Lanka) in the Indian Ocean region, this is an important day. We are connecting our historical ties digitally. With fintech connectivity, not just cross-border payments, but cross-border connectivity will also strengthen. India’s UPI is playing a new role – uniting partners with India."

Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth of Mauritius, President Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka, Minister S Jaishankar of India for External Affairs, and Governors of the three central banks of the country participated in the virtual ceremony.

Indian Nationals can use UPI services in Sri Lanka and Mauritius

This launch will make UPI settlement services available to Indian nationals visiting Sri Lanka and Mauritius, as well as to Mauritius nationals visiting India. Banks in Mauritius will be able to issue cards based on the RuPay mechanism and make it easier for customers to use the RuPay card for settlements in both India and Mauritius, thanks to the expansion of RuPay card services.

Developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), RuPay is an Indian-origin card payment network that is widely accepted at ATMs, online platforms, and points of sale across the world. UPI services, on the other hand, provide instantaneous real-time payment solutions using mobile phones.

Center's push to launch UPI in foreign nations

The RuPay network, which competes with Mastercard and Visa, and the UPI system have been pushed for export by the Center to other nations. This month, NPCI International Payments and Lyra, a French e-commerce and payments company, announced that UPI would be accepted in France, beginning with Eiffel Tower tickets. UPI is also accepted in the UAE, Singapore, and Bhutan, among other places.

