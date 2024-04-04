Who was Juan Vicente Pérez? Exploring life of world's oldest man who passes away weeks before 115th birthday

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual’s death.

The man known as the oldest man in the world, Juan Vicente Pérez, died a few weeks short of his expected 115th birthday as per PEOPLE. Let's explore the life of this extraordinary person, renowned for his commitment to hard work, family, and religion.

Juan Vicente Pérez: Early life and family legacy

Juan Vicente Pérez was the ninth child of Venezuelan parents Eutiquio del Rosario Pérez Mora and Edelmira Mora, born on May 27, 1909. His agricultural pursuits from the young age of five imbued him with a strong work ethic and a humble upbringing.

Pérez was a man of dedication and love, as showed by his extraordinary 60-year marriage to Ediofina del Rosario García. They created a legacy that spanned several generations by raising 11 children together, and now they have 42 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

A remarkable journey to supercentenarian status

Pérez had many experiences and memories along the way to becoming the first male supercentenarian in Venezuela. As he celebrated turning 110 years old in 2019, Guinness World Records acknowledged his remarkable longevity.

Advertisement

The straightforward yet profound philosophy that Pérez credited for his long life was to "work hard, rest on holidays, go to bed early, drink a glass of aguardiente every day, love God, and always carry him in your heart."

Pérez's resilience and unwavering faith served as the cornerstones of his character. His unwavering devotion to his faith and his regular prayers showed his inner fortitude and faith in the greater good. Pérez maintained his optimism, emulating the goodness, wisdom, and joy that won over everyone he came into contact with.

Tributes poured in

Tributes from all over Venezuela were pouring in as word of Pérez's passing away spread. The governor of Pérez's home state of Táchira, Freddy Bernal, expressed his deep condolences while highlighting Pérez's modest nature and commitment to family and tradition.

"He will always be a symbol of goodness, wisdom, and joy, which is why his legacy will live forever in our hearts and in our lives," Bernal said.

Nicolás Maduro, the president of Venezuela, also expressed his condolences, praising Pérez for his inspirational journey and the positive influence he had on those around him. "Juan Vicente Pérez Mora has transcended into eternity at 114 years old. May God receive him in his holy glory," Maduro posted on social media.

ALSO READ: Who was John Barth? All about novelist known for his postmodern and metafiction as he passes away at 93