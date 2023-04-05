Define Your Curls: Simple Steps To Get Scrunch Hair

Maintaining curls can be a fussy task, especially for the ones who are born with it. Taking out time to maintain them is yet another mission. No wonder people end up straightening their hair. But the ones who are in love with their curls often end up searching for quick methods to keep them damage-free. For how long will you be using Dyson Airwrap or the curlers to keep your hair fluffy?

It’s a different story altogether for straight haired girls. They not only spend millions of minutes curling their sleek strands but go through several chemical products to keep them intact for a long time. This calls for an easy solution. Scrunching your hair. But what is that? Scroll on to know about the simple steps to get scrunch hair in no minutes.

What is Hair Scrunching?

Hair scrunching is nothing but a simple method of squeezing the curls in your hair while it is damp. This induces a curly texture in your hair. This can be done either by grabbing a handful of hair and holding them for a while till they are air dried. Or you can apply gels or serums while blow drying in a diffuser.

How is it helping your hair? Scrunch hair is one of the safest ways to keep your curls healthy. If you choose the hand-grab method, it is non-damaging. In return, you get a voluminous and frize-free hairstyle.

Scrunch hairstyles are in trend now, inspiring millions out there who are struggling with everyday styles. Additionally it is cheap and can be achieved at home without having to spend thousands.

Best Ways to Scrunch Your Hair

Scrunching your hair is simple. It might take less than 10 minutes, depending on your hair volume. Straight hair scrunching might take up a little bit of time.

1. Hair Scrunching by Using a Towel.

The easiest and most common method. Not a damaging and hair-friendly method.

What you will need: Your regular shampoo and conditioner, hair mask (optional), wide-toothed comb, and a clean dry towel.

Steps to Do: Follow the below guideline to understand how to scrunch hair within 10 minutes.

Use a simple, regular, and mild shampoo and rinse your hair properly.

Apply conditioner post a proper rinsing. It’s best if you stick to a conditioner suitable for your hair type. This will help settle down the hair and provide a firm curly texture.

If you want more shine and sleekness, apply a hair mask after washing off the conditioner. This step is optional, though beneficial for greater output.

Untie your knots while the hair is damp with the conditioner or hair mask. Frizzy knots and tangles will render a rough, unorganized hairstyle.

Divide your hair into minute yet voluminous sections. Grab a handful of hair with a dry towel and squeeze out the excess water as much as possible. Repeat this step with every section.

You will start noticing a change in the hairstyle with tiny wavy curls.

Pro Tip: Thin, microfibre towels are the best hair scrunch product for this step. It will help you grab your hair in sections easily and provide a layered wavy texture.

2. Hair Scrunching By Using Clips

Bobby pins and small butterfly hair clips are appropriate for this process. Special occasions call for such hairstyling.

What will you need: Regular shampoo and conditioner, a dry and clean towel, a few bobby pins or small butterfly clips, and hair setting spray.

Steps to Do: Minutely follows the following steps to get the desired result.

Wash and rinse your hair with a mild, regular shampoo. Apply conditioner thereafter and keep it on for a few minutes.

Untangle the tangles and knots while the hair is getting conditioned. This will help with the output.

Divide the hair into small sections and towel dry each part. Grab a handful of hair and gently squeeze out as much water as you can. Make sure your hair is still damp and not dried entirely.

Again divide the hair into smaller portions and curl up every section to make small buns all over your head. Put the buns in place using bobby pins or butterfly clips.

The number of buns is proportional to how tight your curls will be. Hence, it's better to make tiny ones throughout the scalp.

Apply the hair setting spray in a smaller quantity and leave the buns for 30-40 minutes. Do not untie it even after your hair has dried up. The longer the wait, the more beach-er the waves.

Untie each bun with care and spread them using your fingers underneath the strands. Make sure to not rage and break strands while undoing the knotted buns.

Pro Tip: Never comb your hair post unknotting the buns as that will break the waves. Make sure to use a softener hair spray and not the ones used for long-term settings. That will make the hair stiff and won't form curls. Be gentle with your fingers while releasing and spreading the hair.

3. Hair Scrunching By Using Blow Dryer and Diffuser

One of the most fun and fastest ways to do scrunch hairstyles.

What you will need: Regular shampoo and conditioner, a dry, clean towel, hair dryer, diffuser, and hairspray.

Steps to Do: This method is for the ones who are experts in handling hair dryers.

Wash and rinse your hair with your regular, mild shampoo. Condition your hair well as per your hair type and leave it for a few minutes to obtain the best output.

Towel dry the hair till it's damp and squeeze out the excess water using the towel hair scrunching method.

Divide the hair into smaller sections to help with the process. Use the diffuser for every section minutely.

Use the diffuser attached hair dryer to start forming your curls. Make sure to keep the heat and speed low to lessen hair damage. Otherwise, the heat and airspeed will make your curls frizzy, leaving no space for texture formation.

While blow drying the section, simultaneously scrunch the hair using your hair to make the process quicker.

Apply a mild hair setting spray to render a shiny look. Spread the hair evenly to give a voluminous output.

Pro Tip: Be careful with the hair diffuser and keep it away from the scalp or else it will damage the roots, causing long-term hair fall. Another alternative to a hair diffuser is a strainer. Flip your hair down and put them in a strainer and blow dry from underneath. You can do section-wise for more curls or wavy results.

Conclusion

Curly girlies, where are you now? We love how people are owning their curls in recent times after years of stigma around the same. However, taking care of wavy hair requires strategies. Using towels, hair clips, and diffusers is the best option to get an easy scrunch of hair. Scrunching hairstyles can also be done overnight by wrapping a satin cloth over the damp hair or tying the hair in big buns using a scrunchie (satin ones are highly recommended). This way you can get your hairstyle done while sleeping or taking a nap.

For straight hair girls, don’t lose hope. Naturally straight hair requires a bit of time and patience to change its natural texture using non-chemical products, but it's not impossible..

Scrunched hair is a timeless appearance that is also one of the simplest and least time-consuming methods to arrange your spirals.

