Define Your Curls: Simple Steps To Get Scrunch Hair

Got curls but find it messy to manage? Straight hair but desire those gorgeous waves on your hair? This will guide you with simple steps to get scrunch hair.

Simple Steps To Get Scrunch Hair

Maintaining curls can be a fussy task, especially for the ones who are born with it. Taking out time to maintain them is yet another mission. No wonder people end up straightening their hair. But the ones who are in love with their curls often end up searching for quick methods to keep them damage-free. For how long will you be using Dyson Airwrap or the curlers to keep your hair fluffy? 

It’s a different story altogether for straight haired girls. They not only spend millions of minutes curling their sleek strands but go through several chemical products to keep them intact for a long time. This calls for an easy solution. Scrunching your hair.  But what is that? Scroll on to know about the simple steps to get scrunch hair in no minutes. 

What is Hair Scrunching? 

Hair scrunching is nothing but a simple method of squeezing the curls in your hair while it is damp. This induces a curly texture in your hair. This can be done either by grabbing a handful of hair and holding them for a while till they are air dried. Or you can apply gels or serums while blow drying in a diffuser. 

How is it helping your hair? Scrunch hair is one of the safest ways to keep your curls healthy. If you choose the hand-grab method, it is non-damaging. In return, you get a voluminous and frize-free hairstyle. 

Scrunch hairstyles are in trend now, inspiring millions out there who are struggling with everyday styles. Additionally it is cheap and can be achieved at home without having to spend thousands. 

Best Ways to Scrunch Your Hair 

Scrunching your hair is simple. It might take less than 10 minutes, depending on your hair volume. Straight hair scrunching might take up a little bit of time.

1. Hair Scrunching by Using a Towel. 

The easiest and most common method. Not a damaging and hair-friendly method. 

What you will need: Your regular shampoo and conditioner, hair mask (optional), wide-toothed comb, and a clean dry towel. 

Steps to Do: Follow the below guideline to understand how to scrunch hair within 10 minutes. 

  • Use a simple, regular, and mild shampoo and rinse your hair properly.
  • Apply conditioner post a proper rinsing. It’s best if you stick to a conditioner suitable for your hair type. This will help settle down the hair and provide a firm curly texture. 
  • If you want more shine and sleekness, apply a hair mask after washing off the conditioner. This step is optional, though beneficial for greater output. 
  • Untie your knots while the hair is damp with the conditioner or hair mask. Frizzy knots and tangles will render a rough, unorganized hairstyle.
  • Divide your hair into minute yet voluminous sections. Grab a handful of hair with a dry towel and squeeze out the excess water as much as possible. Repeat this step with every section. 
  • You will start noticing a change in the hairstyle with tiny wavy curls. 

Pro Tip: Thin, microfibre towels are the best hair scrunch product for this step. It will help you grab your hair in sections easily and provide a layered wavy texture. 

2. Hair Scrunching By Using Clips

Bobby pins and small butterfly hair clips are appropriate for this process. Special occasions call for such hairstyling. 

What will you need: Regular shampoo and conditioner, a dry and clean towel, a few bobby pins or small butterfly clips, and hair setting spray. 

Steps to Do: Minutely follows the following steps to get the desired result. 

  • Wash and rinse your hair with a mild, regular shampoo. Apply conditioner thereafter and keep it on for a few minutes. 
  • Untangle the tangles and knots while the hair is getting conditioned. This will help with the output. 
  • Divide the hair into small sections and towel dry each part. Grab a handful of hair and gently squeeze out as much water as you can. Make sure your hair is still damp and not dried entirely. 
  • Again divide the hair into smaller portions and curl up every section to make small buns all over your head. Put the buns in place using bobby pins or butterfly clips. 
  • The number of buns is proportional to how tight your curls will be. Hence, it's better to make tiny ones throughout the scalp. 
  • Apply the hair setting spray in a smaller quantity and leave the buns for 30-40 minutes. Do not untie it even after your hair has dried up. The longer the wait, the more beach-er the waves. 
  • Untie each bun with care and spread them using your fingers underneath the strands. Make sure to not rage and break strands while undoing the knotted buns.

Pro Tip: Never comb your hair post unknotting the buns as that will break the waves. Make sure to use a softener hair spray and not the ones used for long-term settings. That will make the hair stiff and won't form curls. Be gentle with your fingers while releasing and spreading the hair. 

3. Hair Scrunching By Using Blow Dryer and Diffuser

Hair Scrunching By Using Blow Dryer and Diffuser

One of the most fun and fastest ways to do scrunch hairstyles. 

What you will need: Regular shampoo and conditioner, a dry, clean towel,  hair dryer, diffuser, and hairspray.

Steps to Do: This method is for the ones who are experts in handling hair dryers. 

  • Wash and rinse your hair with your regular, mild shampoo. Condition your hair well as per your hair type and leave it for a few minutes to obtain the best output. 
  • Towel dry the hair till it's damp and squeeze out the excess water using the towel hair scrunching method. 
  • Divide the hair into smaller sections to help with the process. Use the diffuser for every section minutely. 
  • Use the diffuser attached hair dryer to start forming your curls. Make sure to keep the heat and speed low to lessen hair damage. Otherwise, the heat and airspeed will make your curls frizzy, leaving no space for texture formation.
  • While blow drying the section, simultaneously scrunch the hair using your hair to make the process quicker. 
  • Apply a mild hair setting spray to render a shiny look. Spread the hair evenly to give a voluminous output. 

Pro Tip: Be careful with the hair diffuser and keep it away from the scalp or else it will damage the roots, causing long-term hair fall. Another alternative to a hair diffuser is a strainer. Flip your hair down and put them in a strainer and blow dry from underneath. You can do section-wise for more curls or wavy results. 

Conclusion

Curly girlies, where are you now? We love how people are owning their curls in recent times after years of stigma around the same. However, taking care of wavy hair requires strategies. Using towels, hair clips, and diffusers is the best option to get an easy scrunch of hair. Scrunching hairstyles can also be done overnight by wrapping a satin cloth over the damp hair or tying the hair in big buns using a scrunchie (satin ones are highly recommended). This way you can get your hairstyle done while sleeping or taking a nap. 

For straight hair girls, don’t lose hope. Naturally straight hair requires a bit of time and patience  to change its natural texture using non-chemical products, but it's not impossible.. 

Scrunched hair is a timeless appearance that is also one of the simplest and least time-consuming methods to arrange your spirals.

 

 

FAQs

What products do you use to scrunch your hair?
The best products to scrunch hair are dry, clean towels (recommended: microfibre), hair clips or bobby pins, hair diffusers, or strainer. Microfibre cloths subsequently reduce hair damage. Any fiber with a denier count of one or less is considered microfibre. A microfiber towel has fibers that are nearly 200,000 times smoother than an individual's hair, giving it a bigger surface area for absorbing moisture. (1)
Do you scrunch your hair wet or dry?
Always scrunch your hair when it's wet. But not water-soaked wet, but damp. Damp hair aids with shaping the curls without forming frizziness. Hence, always wash your hair with shampoo and condition it (with a hair mask, if required) before forming the curls. Scrunching dry hair might end up being frizzy and drier.
How do you scrunch your hair to make it curlier?
The best way to make your hair scrunchy-er is to use scrunching hair products. Hair mousse is one way to do so. Such products contain fixative polymers (2) that keep the hair in place. Different polymers have varied humidity resistance. The more the humidity resistance, more the curl retention. (2) However, they should be used in minimal quantities. Another way is to use olive or coconut oil. Simply, smear some on your palms and scrunch your hair ends by flipping in front. These hair oils as scrunch hair products can be easily procured and thus inexpensive. Coconut oil has antibacterial and antifungal agents such as Monolaurin (3) which not only benefits the hair but helps untangle the knots easily without breakages. Similarly, olive oil has been one of the renowned hair cosmetics. The extra virgin oil (Hydroxytyrosol) protects the strands from UV rays (3). Lastly, use a small amount of hair-setting sprays to keep everything on spot.
How do you scrunch your hair without making it crunchy?
It is indicative that your hair has become dry if your scrunching hair has become crunchy. Better use a satin fabric, an old T-shirt, or a microfibre cloth to scrunch. Satin silk scrunchies can also be used to tie up for overnight scrunching as it is beneficial for the hair strands and scalp. Satin reduces friction between hair fiber and the hair band. (4) Follow the above processes till every hair section has been dried. Avoid gels and mousses at all costs. Organic hair oils go a long way to make it less crunchy.
Can you scrunch hair without gel?
Yes, you can always scrunch your hair without gel or mousse. Use the towel scrunching method, diffuser drying, or strainer to get the same result. You can also scrunch using your bare hands by dampening the hair slightly using a water spray and cupping the hair section and squeezing out the excess water. Don't forget to untangle the hair before or else it might end up frizzy. Hair sprays too help with the desired outcome. Another way is to braid before sleeping. Do not do this process in damp hair or else the roots will get damaged and might attract lice. Before sleeping or in the early hours of the day, French plait your hair. Leave it in as long as you can before taking it out to style your scrunchies. Make several plaits in your hair for scrunchier hair. Get tons of small satin bands and bind your hair in miniature buns in small portions if a plait doesn't make it as wavy as you would like. Once all of the curls are in knots, twist and secure them with clips. Take off the bands after leaving them overnight.
How do you scrunch straight hair without frizz?
Straight hair girls don't need to whine about not getting curly hair anymore. It would be best if you start with using hair gel or mousse to get the best results. Start by applying a hair product to your towel-dried hair. To equally spread the substance, give your damp hair a gentle brushing. Use the hand-cupping method to scrunch every divided section. Spend at least 5 minutes on each one. Go for the diffuser method. At the tips, position your blow-dryer with the diffuser connected. Blow-dry your locks up towards your head as you raise the dryer, then scrunch the ends up with your palms in a similar manner. You have to keep repeating the process till you get the wavy texture. Hair sprays are the last resort to your straight hair troubles. As soon as your hair is primarily damp, spritz it with a durable hairspray to further secure the curled appearance. This is particularly crucial because you do not want your curls to disappear in the middle of the day! After applying hairspray, let your hairdo rest for an additional 10-15 minutes.
