2NE1 Quiz: How well do you know the iconic K-pop girl group?

2NE1 marked their 15th debut anniversary on May 17 this year. Test your knowledge about the K-pop girl group here.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Published on May 17, 2024  |  10:16 PM IST |  8.4K
2NE1 was a phenomenon during the second generation of idols. The group has sung massive hits like I Am the Best, Fire and more which are considered classics. They last performed at the Coachella Music Festival in April 2022. 

More about 2NE1

2NE1 is a four-membered group which was formed by YG Entertainment. The group was formed in 2009 and includes members CL, Bom, Minzy and Sandra Park who's stage name is Dara. They made their debut with Lollipop in 2009 which was in collaboration with BIGBANG. This was followed up with their hit single Fire. The same year, they released their first EP 2NE1. 

Over the years, the group made many hit songs like I Am the Best, Lonely, Fire, Ugly and many more. In 2016 it was announced that the group would disband. They released their last single Goodbye in 2017. In 2022, the members reunited for their Coachella Music Festival Performance. The members are currently focusing on individual activities. 

Latest Articles