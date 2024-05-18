Taylor Swift Expands The Tortured Poets Department Once Again; Here’s How

While the fans are still trying to process the amazing album by Taylor Swift, the Cruel Summer artist has now come forth with another expansion. In addition to The Tortured Poets Department, Swift recently dazzled the fans with some limited-edition surprises.

Let's explore what move the Blank Space singer has made recently.

Taylor Swift releases limited edition version of her tracks

Taylor Swift’s recent album, The Tortured Poets Department, has some of the most stunning tracks. However, the artist does not seem to take a break from surprising her fans.

As an expansion, the Love Story singer recently released a few new versions of the track from the recently released album. These versions are the earliest recorded editions of the tracks billed as “the first draft phone memo.” These songs with a new version are The Black Dog, Cassandra, and Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me?

Well, if you are a fan of the I Knew You Were Trouble artist and want to grab the tracks, you need to be swift, as these versions are not available for long.

Talking about the versions, at present, there are three different versions of the same album, TTPD, with three different phone memos.

The recently released version of the songs was supposed to be up only for six hours, or until 11:59 p.m. EST on Thursday, May 16. However, the sale was later extended, with the tracks now being available till Friday, May 17 at 6:23 p.m. EST.

More about other versions of TTPD

The album, The Tortured Poets Department, features 31 songs in total. Along with the original 16 tracks, TTPD even has The Anthology, which has 15 extra tracks that were released within a few hours after the standard album by Taylor Swift.

Meanwhile, the You Belong With Me songstress is even selling the CD versions as well as the vinyl versions of the standard edition of TTPD, which has even got a bonus track called The Manuscript.

This song, The Manuscript, is the final track within the extended version of The Tortured Poets Department.

The Tortured Poets Department was released on April 19, 2024. As soon as it was launched, it made history, selling over 2.6 million units.

