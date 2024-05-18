Ross Duffer, the c-creator of Stranger Things, recently shared new photos from behind the scenes of season 5.

The images show Jonathan and Nancy looking shocked in a car, alongside other scenes including Steve (played by Joe Keery) and Robin (played by Maya Hawke), and a radio station van marked WSQK 94.5 FM.

Ross Duffer shares BTS of Stranger Things Season 5

The complete set of images includes one where Jonathan and Nancy look frightened in the back seat of Steve Harrington's BMW, as noted by Netflix's X/Twitter account. Other behind-the-scenes snapshots feature the Duffer brothers with actors Heaton, Dyer, and Joe Keery, plus a funny pre-visualization shot of Heaton.

These images hint at ongoing themes like the Nancy-Jonathan-Steve love triangle from Season 1. While specific plot details remain sparse, additional shots reveal Noah Schnapp with a new haircut for Will, a concerned Nancy.

And a scene with Sadie Sink and Caleb McLaughlin in Max's hospital room (clarified by Ross Duffer that they're the actors, not their characters, amid Max's coma storyline). The series, which first aired on Netflix in 2016, returned in 2022 for its biggest season yet with season 4.

Fans can expect season 5 to arrive next year, wrapping up the stories of characters like Eleven, Mike, and the rest of the gang from Hawkins. Duffer used Instagram to share these new behind-the-scenes images, hinting at intense moments for Jonathan (played by Charlie Heaton) and Nancy (played by Natalia Dyer).

As season 4 closed with a major cliffhanger involving an Upside Down portal in Hawkins, viewers are left wondering about the fate of characters like Jonathan and Nancy.

Their relationship faced challenges throughout the season, with Jonathan seeming less ambitious and leading a relaxed life in California. This distance strained their relationship, potentially opening the door for Nancy's old feelings for Steve to resurface.

Stranger Things Season 5 faced delays in filming

Production for Season 5 faced delays due to last year's strikes involving writers and actors, prompting a cautious start confirmed by the Duffer brothers. Despite setbacks, production accelerated from January onward, although star Millie Bobby Brown indicated in March that nine more months of filming were still to come.

