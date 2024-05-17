Alaya F shows us how to do the casual denim-on-denim look right in off-shoulder top and striped jeans

Alaya F is on fire! From movies to fashion, she has been making waves with her talent and style. Her latest film Srikanth is also doing quite well at the box office. But Alaya isn’t just making waves in cinema; she’s also making a mark in the fashion industry. Off late, she’s been crushing it with her impeccable style and chic outfits.

From glamorous red carpet looks to casual streetwear, the actress has been slaying every outfit. And, for her latest look, she has bounced on the denim-on-denim trend. Let’s check out her look.

Alaya F’s denim-on-denim look

Denim on Denim, once considered as a fashion faux pas, has made a stylish comeback, and Alaya F is leading the way. The Freddy actress wowed fans with her latest ensemble that’s both chic and trendy.

She opted for a strapless denim peplum top adorned with delicate pleats. She paired the top with skinny denim jeans, elevating the outfit to a whole new level. Her jeans featured horizontal and vertical stripes in shades of blue, which added an interesting dimension to her look and the unique pattern also complemented the top adding a perky twist.

As there is a resurgence of the denim-on-denim trend, an outfit like Alaya is highly versatile and can be worn for weekend escapes, brunch with friends, coffee dates, or date nights.

Alaya F’s accessories and glam

Apart from Alaya F’s fashion game, her accessories and make-up are also spot on. To complement her chic outfit, she opted for a sleek golden chain and golden hoops, adding a touch of charm to her ensemble.

In addition to her jewellery, Alaya chose silver heels to complete her look. The metallic hue provided stylish contrast and also elongated her silhouette.

In terms of beauty, the U-turn actress went for a fresh look with pink lipstick, adding a hint of colour and brightening up her complexion.

For her eyes, she chose a shimmery eyeshadow, adding a touch of sparkle combined with thick eyebrows drawing attention to her stunning features. To complete her makeup look, the diva opted for bronzed cheeks adding warmth and dimension to her face, creating a healthy and radiant appearance.

Alaya's hair was left open, styled in loose waves that cascaded around her shoulders. This relaxed hairstyle perfectly complemented her casual yet chic outfit, adding a touch of softness and femininity to her overall look.

Overall, a denim-on-denim look like Alaya’s can be worn in a variety of settings, from casual to semi-formal occasions, depending on how you style and accessorise it.

Let us know in the comments what you think about Alaya’s latest look.

