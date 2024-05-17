The 8 Show Review: Ryu Jun Yeol, Chun Woo Hee starrer tries to replicate Squid Game and partially succeeds

Name: The 8 Show

Premiere Date: 17 May, 2024

Cast: Ryu Jun Yeol, Chun Woo Hee, Park Jeong Min, Lee Yul Eum, Park Hae Joon, Lee Zoo Young, Moon Jeong Hee, Bae Seong Woo

Director: Han Jae Rim

Writer: Han Jae Rim (Money Game & Pie Game by Bae Jin Soo)

No. of episodes: 8

Genre: Dark comedy, Thriller

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Netflix

Watch The 8 Show teaser

The 8 Show Plot

Previously called Money Game, The 8 Show is based on the Naver webtoons Money Game and Pie Game by Bae Jin Soo. It follows a game show centered around money and the human psyche. 8 participants try to survive in a set-up where entertainment rules and societal norms are taken away from them to divide earnings based on luck and efforts alike. With a new hierarchy in place, the contestants must try to survive for the longest without dying which would end the game.

Initial Impression of The 8 Show

Another money-chaser in the making, the stakes were always high for The 8 Show. Picking up from the webtoons’ fame, Han Jae Rim was in for a tough calling having to satisfy viewers who would place unimaginable expectations on it. On the other hand, he had the opportunity to use a new level of interest that global fans of Korean thrillers had gained in the last few years. With 8 episodes to talk about the story and a smaller cast compared to most other shows, the work was indeed cut out for The 8 Show. A 20 million USD project, it would be a make-or-break moment for many. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Acting performances in The 8 Show

As the story begins with Ryu Jun Yeol’s POV, you get hooked on to his take on life and the ideologies that push him to the brink of wanting to stop everything. As soon as you get used to the constant cursing and the dependency on smoking, you are met with the other characters played by Chun Woo Hee, Park Jeong Min, Lee Yul Eum, Park Hae Joon, Lee Zoo Young, Moon Jeong Hee, and Bae Seong Woo. One by one, their life stories unfold and the show progresses with interesting hurdles being presented to the participants one after the other.

Among them, Chun Woo Hee’s vibrant and cunning character comes out on top as the most eye-catching for multiple reasons. Her ability to turn all the attention to herself with every scene even slightly involving her character continued to be a constant on the show. Moreover, her bold and rambunctious demeanor made for a welcome change among the many archetypal characters. Ryu Jun Yeol on the other hand, sunk farther than we’d like in the shadows despite having multiple moments to make a mark. Bae Seong Woo, on the other hand, ignites varied emotions with his acting and is a frontrunner alongside Chun Woo Hee for the best performance.

Should you watch The 8 Show?

The 8 Show serves as a highly accurate portrayal of the dynamics within any community and the sense of hopelessness that arises in a confined setting. Throughout its duration, it delves into the darker aspects of human nature, taking viewers on an engaging journey. Each character is given ample opportunity to shine, although certain storylines and performances inevitably overshadow others. However, one drawback of the show is the scarcity of truly shocking moments, which could have added more impact.

An exciting set-up, The 8 Show makes for a great weekend binge. The absence of particular names for the characters also warrants an easy-to-follow story however the familiarity of the concept and the comparisons to Squid Game are unignorable.

ALSO READ: The Midnight Romance in Hagwon Ep 1-2 Review: Wi Ha Joon-Jung Ryeo Won’s teacher-student romance starts slow