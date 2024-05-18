Remember Baahubali’s Kattapa? Sathyaraj will play Prime Minister Narendra Modi in upcoming biopic

Sathyaraj is undoubtedly a known face throughout Indian cinema as he donned the role of Kattappa in the Prabhas starrer movie franchise, Baahubali. However, it seems that the actor is set to add another feather to his list of accolades.

In a recent update, it is reported that actor Sathyaraj is set to play the role of incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in his upcoming biopic. However, even though an official confirmation is yet to come in, it would interesting to see the actor in a grandeur role like this.