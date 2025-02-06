Lisa Rinna’s Plastic Surgery: Procedures the Model Opted for

Lisa Rinna, who rose in fame in the late 80’s, has been facing criticism over her cosmetic procedures for a long time. The online trolling got worse after her face, which is severely infused with fillers, went viral. Fans not only refused to recognize her but dissected her procedures one by one, calling them redundant. The model also agreed with her fans and decided to reverse some of the procedures. Before we dig up all the details on Lisa Rinna’s plastic surgery, let’s take a look at her career trajectory.

Who Is Lisa Rinna?

Lisa Rinna is a multifaceted personality, who is an established American actress, talk-show host, television personality, and model. She was born on July 11, 1963, in Newport Beach, California.

After graduating high school, Lisa moved to San Francisco to pursue a modeling career. She started her career by appearing in commercials. According to her, it was Mervyn’s commercial that helped her bag her SAG card.

She made her television debut in the 80’s. She acted in hit shows like Days of Our Lives and Melrose Place and appeared as a guest in Baywatch and The Hogan Family. The talk show Soap Talk brought her fame and four Emmy nominations. Rinna also appeared in the hit series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills between 2014 and 2022. She has also appeared in TV shows, including The Celebrity Apprentice, Dancing with the Stars, Entourage, Veronica Mars, Community, The Middle, and The American Horror Stories.

Lisa is also a published author, having written four books. She married Harry Hamlin in 1997. The couple share two daughters named Amelia Gray Hamlin and Delilah Belle Hamlin.

Has Lisa Rinna Had Cosmetic Surgery?

Lisa Rinna owes her stardom to her natural and exotic features. She captured hearts with her beauty and set many fashion trends, including her bangs-and-back hairstyle. However, like many of her counterparts, she soon gave in to Hollywood’s pressure of looking a certain way, perfect and crease-free. She stated that actress Barbara Hershey in the film Beaches inspired her to look perfect. Rinna opted for a series of plastic surgeries to cosmetically enhance her natural attributes. Her voluptuous lips, which were a result of permanent silicon fillers Lisa had gotten injected when she was only 23 years old, became her signature feature.

The aftermath of the plastic surgery wasn’t as pretty as the model had hoped as trolls started to poke fun at her and continue to do so to this very day, saying that she looks botched. The model, too, partially agrees with the statement. As she approached her latter years, she felt that certain cosmetic procedures were unnecessary and “not good” for her.

Aesthetic physician assistant Nicole Annette Smith uses Lisa’s excessive features as an example to teach the internet the dos and don’ts of plastic surgery. According to her, Lisa’s fillers were not done “in moderation” like they were supposed to. Without pointing any finger at the star, the surgeon highlights that the injector must not have been honest about Lisa reaching her “filler potential” and they ended up distorting her natural features.

What Plastic Surgery Has Lisa Rinna Had?

Lisa Rinna has maintained transparency regarding her various plastic surgeries. Let’s take a look at the procedures she opted for:

Lip Filler:

Lisa had silicone fillers injected into her lips back in 1987. This is one of the earliest procedures she opted for. However, some tissues were severely damaged, which were later reconstructed by Garth Fisher in 2010, a renowned plastic surgeon based in Beverly Hills.

Breast Augmentation:

In 1998, Lisa went for breast augmentation. The procedure was done to surgically reshape her breasts and enhance her breast size. Then in 2005, she chose to get another boob job done by inserting implants. Three years later, she had them removed.

Brazilian Butt Lift:

This procedure, popularly known as BBL, includes injecting fat from other body parts into the buttocks area to give them a perky look. According to sources, Lisa Rinna got it done in 2016.

Tummy Tuck:

This surgical procedure gets rid of extra fat from the body to make it look toned. Lisa Rinna opted for Emsculpt to achieve a contoured physique and apparently, she loved the results.

Dermal Filler:

Fillers are injected into the skin to make it look plump and wrinkle-free. Rinna opted for Skyvive by Juvederm, which is a gel implant that is injected inside certain regions of the face to make it look crease-free. However, she acknowledged that they made her look unrecognizable and had them dissolved.

Although the star hasn’t confirmed getting anything else done to her body or face, experts believe that she also opted for a neck lift, a facelift, and fat transfer as soon as she entered her 50s.

Lisa Rinna’s Plastic Surgery Transformation

Before

(Image Source: Getty Images)

After

(Image Source: Getty Images)

Lisa Rinna’s plastic surgery unfortunately backfired on her. It sparked the much-needed debate on how some celebrities go overboard with cosmetic procedures and don’t know when to stop. However, she respected her fans’ opinions and took the criticism sportingly. Even in her 60s, the model isn’t afraid to show off her bikini body. Her confidence and elegance continue to stun fans. She maintains a rather moderate lifestyle, following a strict diet and workout regime.