Rihanna Plastic Surgery Rumors: Is There Any Truth Behind Such Claims?

One of the wealthiest musicians in the world, Rihanna turns heads with her genius music and trendy fashion. Her artistic genius knows no bounds. Her professional accolades aren't the only thing that sets her apart; she is often considered a beauty icon. Her aura, both on and off stage, is truly unmatched. But even the fashion mogul has found herself in the middle of plastic surgery rumors despite denying them publicly. So, what are the speculations about Rihanna’s plastic surgery? How does the vocal powerhouse perceive them? Before we look into all the details, let’s take a look at her career trajectory.

Who Is Rihanna?

Robyn Rihanna Fenty, popularly known by her stage name Rihanna, is an international singer, actress, and businesswoman. She was born in Saint Michael in Barbados on February 20, 1988. Guinness World Records has named her the best-selling female recording artist of the 21st century. Rihanna’s music is a unique blend of pop and R&B. The talented artist has sold over 250 million units globally and is in possession of nine Grammy Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, and 13 American Music Awards, among other accolades.

Her popular songs include Rude Boy, Umbrella, Work, Diamonds, Don’t Stop the Music, This Is What You Came For, Lift Me Up, etc. Rihanna founded her makeup empire, Fenty Beauty, back in 2017, which is committed to inclusivity. Rihanna has been dating American-Barbadian rapper A$AP Rocky since 2020. They have two sons together named RZA and Riot Rose.

Has Rihanna Had Cosmetic Surgery?

Rihanna is often considered one of the most beautiful pop stars. The fashion icon’s exotic features, like her wide-set eyes, slightly broad nose bridge, and plump lips, set her apart from her counterparts. But even she has gotten embroiled in plastic surgery rumors from time to time. The musician has not admitted to going under the knife. However, she has unveiled her beauty secrets and shared details of her skincare routine.

Advertisement

Rihanna has mentioned that she is interested in getting a breast lift in the future, but no implants. She wants her breasts “pinned back to her shoulders.” She set the records straight on what she exactly wants. The talented singer also pointed at the one procedure she would never consider getting. According to the talented singer, a BBL or Brazilian Butt Lift, which is a popular cosmetic procedure among celebrities, was completely off the table for her. She chimed in, saying that she would rather hit the gym and do squats if she wanted to grow her butt.

Speculations Around Rihanna’s Plastic Surgery

Rihanna has not publicly acknowledged going under the knife. However, rumors continue to circulate that she has surgically enhanced and corrected some of her features to appear more attractive as per the celebrity beauty standard. Let’s take a look at the cosmetic procedures she allegedly opted for:

Advertisement

Rhinoplasty:

While comparing Rihanna’s current nose with her old pictures, many fans can’t help but speculate that the Umbrella singer got a rhinoplasty or a nose job done to obtain a narrower nose bridge. Rhinoplasty is one of the most popular cosmetic surgeries in the celebrity world. The procedure surgically reshapes the nose by reconstructing the bone and cartilage and aims toward giving it a prominent bridge or a tip. It completely transforms the nose by giving it the desired size, width, and nostrils.

Breast Augmentation:

Rumors that Rihanna surgically enlarged her breasts first started to spread back in 2013. The procedure aims at enhancing the size of the breast and making it look more perky by inserting silicone implants.

Rihanna’s Transformation over the Years

2005

(Image Source: Getty Images)

2008

(Image Source: Getty Images)

2016

(Image Source: Getty Images)

2024

(Image Source: Getty Images)

Rihanna’s plastic surgery rumors have been refuted by the star herself. She preaches confidence and body positivity. The Work singer is all for self-love and body acceptance. She understands the need to feel beautiful in one’s own skin. She uses her platform to talk about the importance of diversity and inclusion in the entertainment industry and has raised her voice in favor of body positivity.