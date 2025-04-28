Meghan Markle Reveals How Kids Archie and Lilibet Take After Father Prince Harry, Not Her

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who share two children, Prince Harry and Princess Lilibet, are very private about their kids, and they seem to be very selective when it comes to what they want to show to the public when it comes to their kids.

Now, Markle got everyone talking when she shared a sweet post on social media that showcased a matching physical feature that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet share with their father. That feature is none other than Prince Harry’s iconic red hair.

The Suits alum took to her Instagram on Sunday, April 27, and shared pictures that showed the kids' hair color, which was as vibrant as the flowers. In the pictures, both the kids are seen frolicking in the family’s garden situated in Montecito, California.

Markle captioned the picture with, “Sunday kind of love…with my little loves.” In the third picture, her son could be seen aesthetically holding a rose that hid his face.

This counts as one of the few times Markle has given a glimpse of her children. Previously, she shared a clip that showed the process of making her famous jams.

In the video, Markle asked her daughter, “What do we think, Lili?,” who answered with, I think it’s beautiful.” In another video, Markle took one of her kids to the pond, who asked, “Mama, what’s this?” which went viral online.

Talking about being viral, the Suits alum’s name has dominated headlines back-to-back lately. It was initially for her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. She gained major criticism for the episode that features Mindy Kaling as a guest.

A viral moment that made the rounds from the episode was about Markle's aid to The Office star that she is a “Sussex now.” She went on to explain how important that family name was for her. She once again became the talk of the town when she launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

