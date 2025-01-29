Chrissy Teigen Plastic Surgery: Liposuction, Transplant, And More

Chrissy Teigen, who rose to fame in 2010, has found herself facing a lot of questions from fans and critics alike regarding his multiple plastic surgeries. She is not afraid to talk about her postpartum depression or her mom-bod. She normalizes her craving for a slim physique. From tackling these allegations head-on to showing off her post-surgery scars, the model has never shied away from talking about the cosmetic procedures she opted for. Before we dig into the details of Chrissy Teigen’s plastic surgery, let’s take a look at her career trajectory.

Who Is Chrissy Teigen?

Christine Diane Teigen, popularly known as Chrissy Teigen, is an American model and television personality. She was born on November 30, 1985, in Delta, Ulta, in a mixed-race family. Her mother is of Thai descent, while her father is Norwegian American. Chrissy had her big debut in 2010 on the cover of a notable magazine and never had to look back. The model served as a judge, panelist, and host for many popular TV shows, including Model Employee, Bring the Funny, FABLife, Lip Sync Battle, etc.

Teigen has walked the runway for iconic brands like Marc Jacobs, Versace, and Chanel. She has done commercials for Nike, Adidas, Samsung, Target, Pampers, Hulu, etc. She is a published author with three cookbooks to her name. She ventured into the business world with a cookware and a clothing line as well. The model married singer John Legend in 2013. The couple share four kids together.

Is There Any Truth Behind Chrissy Teigen’s Plastic Surgery Rumors?

Chrissy Teigen has been candid about her cosmetic procedures. She confidently shares the news with fans and has talked about her journey with plastic surgery in interviews. She sees nothing wrong with going under the knife as it helps one feel more confident in their own skin. She has advocated in favor of plastic surgery, vouching that some of her surgeries have doubled her aplomb. For example, her armpit liposuction has helped her feel more confident in dresses.

But the model lost her cool when a famous plastic surgeon accused her of getting cheek fillers. Criticizing the doctor, she posted a series of videos on Instagram stories. She urged her fans not to trust the surgeon as he “couldn’t tell filler from weight gain.” She further said that such brutal acts of dissection often rob people of their “natural joy,” as they worry about being seen as extra.

On What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Chrissy talks about her boob jobs, saying that she got them done three times, “a lift, a put in, a take them out.” Besides, she has gotten buccal fat removal, eyebrow hair transplant, and armpit liposuction.

Which Plastic Surgeries Has Chrissy Teigen Had?

Let’s take a look at the various surgical procedures Chrissy Teigen opted for over the years:

Buccal Fat Removal:

This cosmetic procedure is aimed at giving one’s face a more defined V-shaped look by surgically placing an incision inside the mouth and partially or entirely removing fat from the lower cheeks. Chrissy opted for the surgery in late 2021 to reduce the roundness of her cheeks and achieve well-contoured facial angles.

Breast Mastopexy, Augmentation, And Reduction:

She chose to get a breast lift or mastopexy when she was only 20 years old. Later, implants were placed surgically inside her breasts to make them look rounder and more full. She revealed that she kept them the same cup size as before and just had “filled them out.” However, she later had them removed. Talking about the procedure, Chrissy mentioned that she wanted to give her breasts a lift.

Hair Transplant on Eyebrows:

This procedure takes hair follicles from the scalp and surgically places them on the eyebrows to make them look fuller and thicker. The procedure is safe and delivers results that last a lifetime. According to sources, Chrissy had an eyebrow transplant in 2021 to fix her uneven eyebrows that were caused by over-plucking.

Liposuction on Armpit:

In this contouring procedure, a cannula is used to suction out excess fat from the armpit region to achieve a toned upper body. Chrissy admitted to getting the fat sucked out from one of the armpits and revealed that it was “one of the best things.”

Chrissy Teigen’s Transformation Photos

Before

After

Chrissy Teigen’s plastic surgery received both positive and negative remarks from fans. Some cheered her on for being unapologetically herself and showing off her surgery scars. The model shed 40 pounds by changing her lifestyle. She advocates for self-confidence and body positivity. She believes that self-care is the pathway to confidence. She highlights the importance of prioritizing one’s mental health and urges her fans to take breaks if necessary.