15 Timothée Chalamet's Hair Trends: Styles That Steal the Spotlight

Timothée Chalamet, a Hollywood star known for his luxurious, effortlessly tousled hair, has become an enigma and a style statement. Timothée Chalamet's hair is not just a hairstyle but a work of art and a style statement. To achieve this look, one must follow a consistent care routine and follow certain products. Whether on-camera or on the Red Carpet, the American-French actor never disappoints with his charming look. From wavy curls to blonde hues and long locks to short updos, the Dune actor has experimented with several hairstyles. This article will walk you through the evolution of Timothee Charmlet's hairstyles and offer styling advice on achieving them. Whether you are a “Chalamaniac” or seeking to enhance your styling game, dive in with us for a hair-tastic journey.

How to Get Timothee Chalamet Hair: Unlocking the Mystery

Chalamet's hair is nothing short of iconic, and to recreate his signature style, there are a few key elements to consider. Everything about Timmy oozes refinement and charisma, from his youthful charm to his distinct style. Chalamet boasts a distinct hair type – curly, textured, and voluminous. To achieve his look, it's ideal to start with at least chin-length hair. His hair is naturally thick and boasts a natural movement, giving it that disheveled yet stylish appearance. Timothée Chalamet's face shape, often described as oval, is incredibly versatile, making it easier to pull off various hairstyles.

Timothée Chalamet's hairline with its neatly shaped edges, and well-defined structure, helps create the polished yet effortless appearance that Chalamet is known for. You must be curious to figure out what hair products Timothee Chalamet uses. Well, in 2018, during the photo shoot of GQ, cover man Thom Priano gave Timothee his best look. The celebrity men's stylist revealed in one of his interviews that he chose 'R+Co' products such as Analog Cleansing Foam Conditioner, Dive Cream, and wax to get Chalamet’s hair in top form.

How to Style Hair Like Timothee Chalamet

To achieve the "Chalamet look," one must understand their hair type and texture. Chalamet's hair type is a blend of natural curls and waves, but anyone can add a touch of Chalamet-esque charm to their locks with the right products and techniques.

Step 1: Commence by cleansing your hair using a Foam Conditioner, shampoo, and conditioner. People with curly or wavy hair can notably benefit from this product.

Trim approximately "two-and-a-half inches off" your hair using a razor to create textured long layers. To achieve the same effect, request your barber to employ a razor technique, cutting longer layers in the front compared to the back. This approach will grant you a swooping hairstyle reminiscent of T.C.'s while maintaining a uniform length.

After completing the haircut, hand dry your hair instead of using a blow dryer. This method will help you to maintain your hair's natural curls.

While drying, combine creams designed for curly or wavy hair to smoothen it out, reducing any excessive business. Additionally, incorporate a Glossing Wax into the process.

15 Iconic Timothee Chalamet’s Hair Styles That Hit the Headlines

1. Spiky Updo

This style typically involves creating a textured, spiked appearance at the top of the head while pulling the rest of the hair upward and securing it, often with pins or hair ties. In January 2013, Timothée Chalamet's short hair appearance at the Screen Actors Guild Awards likely featured a different hairstyle than the one he is known for.

2. Weighed down Curls

"Weighed down curls" refers to a hairstyle issue that occurs when curly hair, like that of Timothée Chalamet, is flattened or made less voluminous due to the excessive use of hair gel. In 2015, he used an excessive amount of hair gel, likely in an attempt to control his curls or achieve a different look. The result of overusing hair gel would have been "weighed down curls," meaning that the curls lost their natural shape and volume.

3. Slicked Back Hair

"Slicked back hair" is a hairstyle where the hair is combed or styled backward from the forehead, using hair products like gel, pomade, or wax to create a smooth and sleek appearance. Timothée Chalamet opted for this style during the UK premiere of Call Me By Your Name, it added to his demure and Hollywood star-like persona.

4. Timothée Chalamet's Straight Hair

In this particular hairstyle, Chalamet's hair would have been straightened or styled using heat tools to achieve a straight and polished look. The mention of Timothée Chalamet's straight hair at the 90th Annual Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre in 2018, likely refers to a specific hairstyle he opted for during that event.

5. Swirl Top

"Swirl Top" refers to a specific hairstyle that Timothée Chalamet sported during The King UK Premiere in 2019. In this hairstyle, Chalamet's curly hair was styled to create a distinctive and eye-catching swirl or twirl effect at the top of his head.

6. Timothée Chalamet Long Hair

"Timothée Chalamet long hair" refers to the actor's hairstyle characterized by an abundance of hair that extends to his shoulders. In this hairstyle, Chalamet's locks are typically left to grow freely, creating a naturally tousled and textured look. His long blonde hair is often characterized by loose waves and curls, giving it a casual, bohemian, and effortlessly chic appearance.

7. Bowl Cut

A "bowl cut" is a hairstyle characterized by its distinctive shape, where the hair is cut relatively short all around the head and forms a rounded, bowl-like appearance when viewed from the top. In September 2018, Timothée Chalamet sported a bowl cut during a panel appearance for his film Beautiful Boy as part of the press tour. However, it was later seen that this look was for his much-buzzed movie The King. This hairstyle choice would have involved cutting his hair evenly around his head, creating a clean and uniform look.

8. Paul Atreides Hair

The person behind the magic of Timmy's Dune look was the hair designer Donald Mowat. He designed the hairstyle that would match the description of Paul Atreides as depicted in the source material and bring the character to life on the screen. Later on, it became Timothee's signature look. The key to the Timothée Chalamet Dune haircut is maintaining a slightly longer length on top while keeping the sides and back neatly trimmed.

How to Get Timothee Chalamet's Hair from Dune Movie

Start by scheduling a consultation with your trusted barber or hairstylist. Your desire for the Dune-inspired haircut must be expressed clearly because this will provide the groundwork for the makeover.

Show your barber reference images of Timothée Chalamet's haircut from the movie Dune. This will assist your barber to grasp the precise style you're striving for and ensure you both have a clear visual cue.

To achieve the Dune haircut, your hair should be at least a few inches long. Chalamet's hairstyle in the film features slightly longer hair on top, which creates a textured look. Ensure your hair has enough length to work with.

Ask your barber to use a razor-cutting technique. This technique is essential to getting the textured, messy look of Timothee Chalamet's Dune haircut. Your locks will have silky, realistic-looking layers due to the use of razors.

Request your barber to cut the hair slightly longer in the front than in the back. This front-to-back graduation is a critical element of this style, as it creates a stylish, swooping effect that resembles Chalamet's look.

If you have naturally curly or wavy hair, it's essential to maintain these natural textures. Timothee Chalamet Dune hair embraces the beauty of natural curls, so be sure to communicate this with your barber to preserve your unique hair type.

9. Timothee Chalamet Wet Hair with Textured Layer

This hairstyle is characterized by damp or slightly wet hair skillfully cut and layered to create depth and texture. This style often appears sleek and glossy due to the dampened effect, while the textured layers add dimension and movement to the hair. Timmy sported wet hair and textured layers at an event in New York.

10. Timothée Chalamet's Curly Hair

Timothée Chalamet's "curly hair" is a reference to his natural hair texture, characterized by curls or waves. Chalamet chose to embrace his curly hair for the premiere of the movie Bones and All at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

11. Short Brunette Wavy Hair

"Short brunette wavy hair" refers to a hairstyle characterized by hair that is relatively short in length, typically brown (brunette), and naturally wavy in texture. Chalamet spotted this look for his role in the movie Little Women, where his hair had a wavy texture and shorter length, and he may have sported some facial hair to suit the character's style and personality.

12. Shag with Side Part

Chalamet's choice of a "shag with a side part" for the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards 2019 created a unique and charming look. It combined the casual and carefree vibe of a shag haircut with the sophistication of a side part, giving him a sweet and somewhat innocent appearance.

13. Sexy Pushed Back with Light Quiff

The King Actor steals the limelight with a sexy pushed-back light quiff hairdo at the premiere of the movie Beautiful Boy at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater. In this hairstyle, Chalamet's hair was styled to push it back from his forehead and face, creating a slight volume and lift at the crown.

14. Scruffy Hair

This haircut often gives the impression that the person hasn't recently groomed their hair meticulously and has a casual, carefree appearance. The Wonka star is not only renowned for his acting talent but also for his captivating and somewhat disheveled locks, for which he won the award this year.

15. 80s Style Mullet with Vibrant Red Color

This particular Timothée Chalamet perm was designed to recreate an 80s-style mullet haircut, characterized by shorter hair on the top and sides and longer, curly hair at the back. With bold, vibrant red color, Timmy bids farewell to his usual brown tousled hair. His hairstylist, Jamie Taylor, invested significant time and effort in achieving this transformation for his movie, Bones and All.

Conclusion

In this hair-luscious world of glamor, Timothée Chalamet's hair has carved its path. Chalamet has shown us that there are no boundaries regarding your hair—it's your chance to make a statement and embrace your individuality. Whether your hair is curly, wavy, or straight, remember it's your canvas to express yourself. So go ahead, embrace your inner Chalamet, and let your hair tell your own captivating story.

