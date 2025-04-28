Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Worldwide: Akshay Kumar's courtroom drama STORMS PAST Rs 100 crore mark in 10 days globally

Akshay Kumar’s latest release, Kesari Chapter 2, is holding up well at the box office. Based on an actual historical event, the courtroom drama has completed 10 days of its release and bagged a new benchmark. The Karan Singh Tyagi directorial has entered the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Kesari Chapter 2 storms past the Rs 100 crore mark globally

Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, the courtroom drama took 10 days to hit the century mark at the global box office. It grossed over Rs 77 crore from the domestic markets, while the movie fetched around Rs 25 crore from overseas territories.

The total cume of Kesari Chapter 2 at the worldwide box office now stands at Rs 102 crore gross. The movie has garnered a positive reception from the audience, which is driving its business.

Going by the current trends and its promising hold, the Akshay Kumar movie has chances to stay stick to the cinemas for a long run. However, the movie is expected to face tough competition from Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 from May 1st onwards. It will be interesting to see whether the film can hit the Rs 100 crore net mark in India by the end of its theatrical run.

Box office collection of Kesari Chapter 2 in 10 days at the worldwide box office:

Area Worldwide Box Office India Rs 77 crore Overseas Rs 25 crore Total Rs 102 crore gross

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

Kesari Chapter 2, led by Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday in the star cast, is running in cinemas globally. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

