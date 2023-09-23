52 Trendy Zayn Malik Hairstyles to Inspire Your Next Makeover

Zayn Malik, a prominent British singer and trendsetter, is noted for his striking performances and looks. From his early days with One Direction to his solo career, Zayn Malik's hairstyles have captivated audiences with his music and locks. In pop culture and fashion, few have dared to be as bold and innovative with their hair as Zayn. His style has sparked adoration and inspiration owing to its capacity to communicate his developing preferences, feelings, and artistic ambitions for hair ideas.

In this article, we will explore 52 captivating Zayn Malik haircuts, witnessing the shift from quiff to man buns, blonde hair to ash tone. So, whether you are a "Zquad" or seeking to improve your styling game, join us on a hair-raising voyage.

52 Zayn Malik Hairstyles to Try for a Zayn-tastic Look

1. The Undercut Zayn Malik Style

The undercut Zayn Malik style is a bold and edgy choice. This style is distinguished by precisely shaved sides and back, with the top left longer and styled in numerous ways.

2. Shags

Zayn Malik has dabbled in shaggy hairstyles with a messy and textured appearance. These looks are distinguished by layers and unequal lengths, exuding a carefree and casually stylish mood.

3. Long Quiff Zayn Malik Hairstyle

Zayn is popularly known for his lengthy quiff. It involves keeping the hair on top longer and styling it into a voluminous, upward-swept quiff.

4. Zayn Malik Long Hairstyle with Bangs

The pop star has occasionally sported long hairstyles with bangs that frame his face. These bangs can be styled straight or swept to the side, adding a touch of softness to his look.

5. Short Layered

Short layered hairstyles on Zayn involve cutting the hair into different lengths for a textured and dynamic effect. This haircut suits his sharp features and gives him a trendy, stylish look.

6. The Casual Swept Back

The casual swept-back style exudes a relaxed yet chic vibe. Zayn has effortlessly pulled off this look by combing his hair backward for a sophisticated and timeless appearance.

7. Zayn Malik Crew Cut Hairstyle

Zayn has adopted this clean and uncomplicated appearance, demonstrating that even short hairstyles can ooze flair and personality.

8. Medium Length Zayn Malik Long Hairstyle

Zayn has often sported a medium-length hairstyle that provides flexibility for various styles. This length allows him to play with various styles, ranging from stroked back to frizzy during his Where We Are Tour.

9. Angular Fringe Style

The angular fringe style involves longer hair on top, styled diagonally or asymmetrically across the forehead.

10. Zayn Malik Aladdin Hairstyle

Zayn's Aladdin-inspired hairdo included long wavy hair that evoked the Disney character's passionate and adventurous attitude.

11. Buzz Cut

The buzz cut is a no-frills, ultra-short hairstyle in which the hair is clipped uniformly all over the head to achieve a consistent length.

12. Caesar Cut

This traditional hairstyle has short, even-length hair around the head, with the fringe or fringe somewhat longer and brushed forward.

13. Brushed Up Style

Zayn's brushed-up look has hair combed upwards, giving him a youthful and dynamic image.

14. Blonde Streak Highlight

In 2012, during the Olympic Games in London, the Gotta Be You singer integrated blonde streak highlights into his black hair to give a flash of excitement, producing a stunning contrast and a distinctive, eye-catching style.

15. Zayn Fade Haircut

Zayn has sported this mid-fade cut with precision, where the hair gradually tapers from the top down to the sides and back, creating a clean and sharp look.

16. Pompadour Style

The pompadour is a classic and sophisticated hairstyle that Zayn has confidently worn. It entails styling the hair higher and back to provide a classy look.

17. Zayn Malik Faux Hawk Hairstyle

His faux hawk hairstyle features shorter sides with a longer strip of hair down the center. This edgy hairstyle pays tribute to the punk-rock vibe while remaining contemporary.

18. One Direction Zayn Malik Hairstyle

Throughout the period with One Direction, Zayn had a variety of haircuts, including the traditional quiff and a clean-cut look, which contributed to the group's renowned boy-next-door image.

19. Spiky Front

Zayn has occasionally embraced spiky hairstyles, especially at the front, for a youthful and playful look that adds a touch of attitude.

20. Side Swept Bang

The side-swept bang is a versatile style that Zayn has effortlessly mastered. It entails brushing the longer front hair to one side to create a lovely and relaxed look.

21. Tousled Hair

Tousled hair gives off a carefree and effortlessly chic vibe. Zayn has worn this hairstyle on a number of occasions, allowing his hair to fall freely and create a relaxed yet trendy image.

22. Zayn Malik Messy Hair

Zayn's messy hairstyle exudes a casual and rugged charm. It's a casually cool look as if he woke up looking that pleasant.

23. Top Knot Style

The top knot style involves tying the longer hair on the top of the head into a bun. Zayn tried this unique hairstyle in 2017 during his visit to Paris, which shows off his adventurous fashion sense.

24. Zayn Malik Bun Hairstyle

Zayn has been spotted with a man bun, a trendy choice. It entails collecting the longer hair into a bun at the back of the head, providing a fashionable and functional style.

25. Pink Ombre

In July 2018, Zayn set Instagram on fire when he shared his picture that dabbled his hair into a pink ombre, which added a splash of brilliant color to his outfit and demonstrated his desire to experiment with fashion.

26. Side Part

Zayn has embraced the timeless side part, where the hair is neatly combed to one side.

27. Slicked Back Hairstyle

Slicked-back hairstyles often require the application of hair products to achieve a smooth look compared to swept-back hairstyles.

28. Side Tossed

Zayn's side-tossed haircut entails softly combing his hair to one side, providing a casual yet fashionable appearance that is appropriate for a variety of events.

29. Half Taper Cut

The half-taper cut features shorter sides and back while leaving the top hair longer. It's a balanced and versatile choice that Zayn has effortlessly pulled off.

30. V-shaped Undercut

The V-shaped undercut is an intricate style featuring a shaved pattern at the back of the head. Zayn showcased this unique and bold look during the Asian Award in April 2015, which captured everyone's eye.

31. Emo Hairstyle

In his early days, Zayn sported an emo-inspired hairstyle with longer, side-swept bangs and dark hair, dramatic elements.

32. Zayn Malik Green Hair

Zayn Malik tried his hand with green-tinted locks, giving his hair a dramatic and unusual flash of color. This shows his enthusiasm to experiment with the new hairstyle trend.

33. Long Top with Undercut

This style features longer hair on top and an undercut on the sides and back. It creates a remarkable contrast, with the crown serving as the main point of the pattern.

34. Low Ponytail

The low ponytail is a simple yet elegant choice. Zayn has worn his hair in a low ponytail, providing a neat and refined appearance.

35. Blade Fade

The blade or skin fade hairstyle is a contemporary haircut that seamlessly transitions from shorter sides to a little longer top using clippers.

36. Zayn Malik Grey Hair

In 2015, Zayn Malik's hairstyle color became the highlight when he frequently sported gray hair with trimmed facial hair, embracing the trend of silver and gray tones.

37. Bleached Buzz

Zayn's bleached buzz cut involves short, bleached blonde hair all over the head, creating a striking and bold appearance.

38. Two Toned Hair

Zayn has experimented with two-toned hair, merging different colors or tints to create a visually attractive and unique look.

39. Zayn Malik Curly Hairstyle

In 2022, he displayed his surfer-style curly hair and scruffy beard. The former One Direction member stunned everyone by transforming from a neatly groomed boy band icon to an edgy surfing man.

40. Zayn Malik Blonde Hairstyle

In 2015, Zayn had blonde hairstyles ranging from faint highlights to full-on blonde locks, proving his diversity in hair color choices.

41. Subtle Taper Cut

The subtle taper cut is marked by a steady decrease in hair length from top to bottom, resulting in an uncluttered and sleek look.

42. Skater Cut

Zayn has adopted the skater cut, which has longer hair on top with shorter sides and back, giving him an easygoing and casual outlook.

43. Disconnected Undercut

The disconnected undercut features a noticeable contrast between the long hair on top and shaved sides. This style provides a clear separation between the two portions of hair, adding a dramatic and eye-catching aesthetic impression.

44. Headband Look

Zayn has been spotted using a headband with various haircuts, especially during rehearsals, which adds a nice touch to his entire look.

45. Side Shaved Cut





Zayn has rocked a side-shaved haircut, where one side of the head is shaved or closely cropped for a bold and asymmetrical style.

46. Lavender Hair Tone

Once again, the Let Me singer painted his locks as light lavender in 2018, a cool and neutral shade. This was the last time people saw him playing with colors before he completely shaved his head.

47. Long Top with Colored Tips

This look blends a lengthier, textured top with the playful and creative touch of colored ends to create an eye-catching visual impact. The top hair is left long, and colored tips are added for a lively and eye-catching look.

48. Classic Comb over

The hair is combed to create a sleek, streamlined aesthetic emphasizing a clean part and a sharp difference between the sides.

49. Soft Spikes

Unlike the sharp and edgy spikes of some other hairstyles, soft tips are characterized by their subtle, rounded, and somewhat tousled appearance with the help of hair gel.

50. Shaved Lined Cut

Zayn has sported a shaved lined cut, incorporated precise lines, or designed into his hair for a unique and artistic touch.

51. Wavy And Spikey Cut

The waves offer volume and flow to the appearance, while the spikey parts are formed by lifting and shaping chosen areas of hair upwards, giving it a fun and bold twist.

52. Retro Vintage Roll Hairstyle

Zayn has channeled a retro and vintage-inspired look with rolled hair, harkening back to the classic Hollywood era.

Conclusion

Zayn Malik's hairstyles reflect his openness to experiment. From buzz cuts to green-tinted locks, his distinct style symbolizes his individualism and shifting persona. His styling journey exemplifies that the sky's the limit, and hair may be a statement of confidence, experimentation, and keeping true to oneself. His desire to play around with his appearance, whether through a bold color or a novel cut, encourages us that our hair can be an opportunity for self-expression. We take away the confidence to be daring, the freedom to adapt, and the thrill of developing our style as we look over Zayn's varied haircuts.

