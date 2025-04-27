Triptii Dimri skips glam weekend look for Rs 2,950 kurta, it is both budget and summer-friendly

On Sunday (27th April), Triptii Dimri graced us with her most elegant and simple look, which feels so comfy to opt for in an everyday routine. Always dressing as per occasion, the actress always manages to serve fashion inspo for different outings, and her recent one works fine for both casual outings and everyday routine. Excited to know the deets of her outfit? Then keep reading!

Advertisement

Stepping out of her car, Triptii Dimri graced us with her subtle and elegant appearance. She was dressed in a blue embroidered straight kurta from House of Chikankari, which cost Rs 2,950. Made with lightweight fabric, the ensemble felt soft and relaxing to wear for running errands. Its design was simple, with a round neck and full sleeves. The heavily printed kurta, with intricate white embroidery around the neckline and hemline and white motifs, made her look more appealing.

Keeping it desi, the Animal actress paired her kurta with the white palazzo pants with a loose design and embroidery at the edge, making it perfect to don on summer days. The ankle length ensured the ease of movement while making hearts flutter with each step.

The actress slipped into flat footwear to complete her look, adding an enchanting touch to her overall look. Because no traditional ensemble is complete without accessories, she adorned her ears with dangler oxidized earrings. Her long, silky hair was left open in the middle partition, adding to its effortless charm.

Advertisement

Giving a refreshing touch to her beauty, she enhanced her flawless skin with the bleaming blush on her cheekbones. Her lips were beautifully complemented with the nude-shade lipstick, perfect for a put-together appearance. Tripti’s latest style was all about flaunting her natural beauty.

Triptii Dimri’s kurta look was all about casualism and festive charm going hand in hand. If you’re going to a social gathering and looking to add some ethnic touch to your everyday wardrobe, then this straight-cut kurta is just what you need. The actress's combination of pairing it with oxidized accessories and subtle makeup showed that it’s always the “less is more” approach to making a statement.

ALSO READ: Nysa Devgan carries Rs 5,15,044 bag with laid-back look for late-night flight