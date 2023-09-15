Discover 25+ Stunning Lisa Rinna Hairstyles for a Glamorous Makeover

Lisa Rinna is an American actress who is prominent for acting in television series and soap operas. Apart from her acting career, Lisa Rinna is also known for her offbeat and unique short hairstyles and has often been regarded as a fashion icon in the industry. Here, we bring you a curated collection of over 25 breathtaking Lisa Rinna hairstyles that will inspire and elevate your look. Whether you're a fan of short, chic cuts or long, flowing locks, you'll find a range of stunning options to suit your style. Because of her square face shape, Lisa has experimented with plenty of haircuts and hairstyles. From a fuzzy cut that beautifully frames her face to gorgeous updos that look formal and stunning, we have rounded up the best hairdos (taking inspiration from her) that will provide extra lift to your manes.

Explore over 25 Glamorous Lisa Rinna Hairstyles for a Stunning Transformation

Lisa Rinna Hairstyles for Short Hair

1. Sleek And Brown Dimensional Pixie

Lisa's classic look with short, sleek layers that frame the face helps to enhance facial features while making you achieve a timeless and chic look. It features fast, well-groomed layers that create a polished and sophisticated appearance. You can opt for a classic brown tone or any other shade of brown to add depth to your cut.

2. Tousled Bob with Ultra Shine Touch

A messy and textured bob that is not super short but not too long either calls for a casual, chic appearance. If you want to add a relaxed, messy vibe to your hairdo, this trendy and stylishly unique hairstyle is all you need. You can also add a special touch to your preferred hair color to make it extra shiny, giving it that extra oomph to make you look casually chic.

3. A-line Shaggy Touch

For a Lisa Rinna short hairstyle, you can embrace a shag hairdo with layers. It's a haircut that's intentionally messy and untamed but in a stylish way. So, if you're into a low-maintenance, effortlessly chic look, the Shaggy Crop might be the perfect choice.

4. Asymmetrical Bob

A stylish asymmetrical bob with longer pieces in the front is a trendy hairstyle that creates a modern and unique look. You can opt for a more extended front section to frame your face beautifully and add a touch of elegance to the style.

5. Layered Pixie

Short layers all over create a dynamic, bold, and edgy look with much movement and texture. Think of it as adding playful, choppy layers to a short haircut. If you're looking for a short haircut with a lot of personality, the layered pixie could be just what you need.

6. Soft Textured Lob

A longer bob that combines the elegance of the relaxed charm of beachy waves is an iconic Lisa Rinna short hairstyle look. Imagine your hair cut into a bob that falls just above your shoulders. What makes it unique is the texture – those waves that give it a breezy, beach-inspired vibe. It's a versatile look that can be casually worn or dressed for a stylish appearance.

Advertisement

7. Honey Glazed Angled Layers

This hairstyle blends rich, honey-toned highlights with a structured, layered haircut. Long layers of hair that are cut at angles create a textured appearance, while the warm, golden highlights give a lustrous and sun-kissed effect to your locks. It's a stylish choice that can brighten your overall appearance and add a touch of glamour.

8. Curly Bob

Add curls to your bob for a playful and bouncy effect. This hairdo suits women with fine or thin hair as the curls add playfulness and volume to your look. Whether you're going for a casual or formal look, the Curly Bob can effortlessly elevate your style.

9. Short And Sassy with Volume on the Crown

This short Lisa Rinna hairstyle is perfect for those who want a low-maintenance yet stylish look that stands out. A classic short and sassy cut with lots of volume on the crown creates a lot of volume and texture and can be your go-to choice for a fun and casual event.

10. Choppy Pixie

The choppy pixie is a contemporary take on the classic pixie cut, designed to bring a modern and youthful vibe to your look. It's a versatile choice that can suit various occasions and be styled in many ways.

11. Gorgeous Side Parted Short And Soft Curls

This glamorous hairstyle features a deep side part with short, bouncy curls. The deep side part adds a touch of elegance, while the soft curls create a romantic and timeless look. This can be your go-to option when you want to feel effortlessly beautiful and put together.

Advertisement

12. Spiked up

This Lisa Rinna short hairstyle is about creating bold and edgy spikes with your hair. It's typically achieved with short hair, where the hair is styled upward to create a spiky effect. This style is perfect for those who are seeking a daring appearance. Whether you're looking to make a statement or want a hairstyle that stands out from the crowd, soft or face-falling spikes are an excellent choice for adding a touch of edginess to your look.

Lisa Rinna Long Hairstyles

13. Straight Hair Updo

In this style, long, straight hair is gathered and styled into a high bun to create a polished and formal look perfect for special occasions like weddings, galas, or traditional parties.

14. Top Volume

This hairstyle focuses on adding extra volume and height to the top section of the hair. This style often involves teasing or backcombing the hair at the crown and top of the head to create lift and fullness. Such hairstyles are known for their dramatic and attention-grabbing appearance and are suitable for occasions when you want a bold and glamorous look.

15. Straight And Sleek

Lisa occasionally wears her long hair straight and smooth for a polished look. Do neatly wind up the hairstyle with hairspray and finely cover the baby hair for a clean look.

16. Classic Ponytail

Lisa Rinna's long hairstyles look equally elegant as her short hairdos and updos. This basic ponytail can be worn high for a youthful and lively appearance, or it can be positioned lower for a more sophisticated and elegant look.

Advertisement

17. Voluminous Blowout

Occasionally, Lisa goes for a voluminous blowout with her long locks for a glamorous and bouncy effect. You can also give a hot blow to your hair and leave your tresses open for a natural-looking look.

18. Twisted Updo

For formal occasions, Lisa Rinna has worn elegant twisted updos with her long hair. Such hairstyles are simple to prep and look super elegant. You can twist sections of hair and secure them into an updo. Embellishments and accessories like pins, banana clips, or pearls can be added for a red-carpet-worthy effect.

19. Low Ponytail with Bangs

The addition of bangs that fall over the forehead adds a touch of sophistication and frames the face beautifully. For a sleek and polished look, you can opt for a low ponytail, while for an informal occasion, you can complement your bangs with a high pony.

20. Side Swept Low Bun

With a classic deep side part, this hairstyle gives simple romantic vibes that look cool. Hair is gathered low at the nape of the neck and twisted or wrapped into a bun. What sets it apart is that the bun is positioned to the side rather than at the center of the head

Lisa Rinna Haircuts

21. Lisa Rinna Shaggy Bob with Wispy Ends

This is a trendy and modern version of the signature bob hairstyle of Lisa Rinna. In this style, the bob is cut to chin or shoulder length, featuring uneven and choppy layers throughout the hair. The wispy ends add a touch of softness and texture to the overall look, creating a more relaxed and carefree vibe.

22. Razor Cut with Spiky Layers

Lisa has sported a daring razor-cut hairstyle with spiky layers. This look is characterized by sharply textured layers that create a dramatic and edgy appearance.

23. Short And Choppy Pixie with Highlights

Lisa Rinna has experimented with short pixie cuts that feature choppy layers and highlights. This hairstyle adds depth and dimension to her look, and the highlights add color and texture to her short hair.

Advertisement

24. Lisa Rinna Shag with Flicked Sides

This is a distinctive and edgy hairstyle inspired by Lisa Rinna's iconic look. What sets this style apart are the "flicked" sides, where the hair is styled to flip or curl outward at the ends, creating a playful and dynamic effect.

25. Textured Mohawk-inspired Pixie

To bid farewell to traditional pixie cuts, Lisa has opted for a textured, Mohawk-inspired variation. This style involves keeping the hair longer at the center while shaving or cutting the sides short. It's a striking and unconventional choice for those with bold and audacious personality.

26. Feathered Pixie with Long Bangs

This hairstyle combines the short pixie cut with long, feathered bangs that sweep across the forehead. The contrast between the fast, textured back and the longer, sweeping bangs create a striking and unconventional look.

Conclusion

Lisa Rinna's creative flair in hairstyling has showcased how a change in hair can transform your entire look. Whether you're drawn to her signature short and sassy cuts or the elegance of her longer locks, there's no doubt that Lisa Rinna's hairstyles are worth taking inspiration from. With the options listed above, we hope you've found your favorite hairdo for a glamorous makeover. If you have a square face shape just like Lisa, then you can choose the apt style from the list mentioned above; however, make sure to ask your hairstylist to customize the cut according to your facial features and personality. Prepare to explore, experiment, and embark on your personal hair transformation.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 21 Perfect Hairstyles For Long Thin Hair

Curtain bangs: Super stylish latest hair trend