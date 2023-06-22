51 Messy Hairstyle Ideas You Must Try for a Trendy Makeover

From loose carefree buns to casual and muddled braids- messy hairstyles are in the rage these days. In the world of hairstyling, the "messy" look has taken center stage and has become a prominent trend. Regardless of your haircut, you can always transform your locks into a stylishly disheveled masterpiece with a messy hairdo. The beauty of a messy hairdo lies in its versatility.

Whether you desire a polished and professional appearance with tousled waves or prefer to maintain a casual, carefree vibe with artfully unkempt updos, messy hairstyles offer endless options to express your unique style. With that being said, here we sorted a list of awe-inspiring messy hairstyle ideas that will transform your hair game and unleash your inner fashionista. Let's dive right in and discover the perfect messy look for your next fabulous makeover!

Messy Bun Hairstyles

1. Pushed Grecian Curly Updo

A mix of big waves and delicate loose curls, this hairstyle makes for a formal event and can make you seem like a beautiful Greek goddess. However, if you have naturally curly or wavy hair, then you can go ahead with this updo even on regular days. Pin and secure your hair in a balanced low bun and draw some flicks from the front. If you are prepping this for a big-fancy event, you can even add ornamental accessories to make it attractive. Moreover, tucked Grecian bun is a great saver for women who can’t stand their frizzy hair.

2. Curly Low Bun

This is one of the oh-so-easy low bun hairstyles that can be done on naturally curled and wavy hair. Try to keep the bun messy and loose and set it all up with a good hairspray to conceal your baby hair and fly away. Because it has fun, playful vibes — this hair updo is great for everyday informal looks.

3. Modest Traditional Bun

This is a fantastic 90s messy bun hairstyle that suits medium to long-length locks. Refresh the traditional bun and give it a more casual look by simply brushing your hair and tying them at the lower back of your head. Take it onto the sides (tucked behind your ears) if you want a classic old-style touch. You can tease the front section and start by back-combing the front segment to make that portion bouncy and dense. Your fancy bun updo will certainly catch people's attention and be a topic of conversation at any event.

4. Braided Bun Updo

To achieve this hair updo, start by creating wispy curls and then run your fingers through them to add more depth and volume to it. Now, section the hair and twist and turn according to your liking to create soft feminine braids. Gather it all into a big, low bun.

5. Gathered Wavy Bun Updo

A gathered bun with a clean tie-up is super simple to do and looks equally chic and comfortable. From boho, formal or casual, this hairstyle goes well with everything and is the chicest way to tuck up your messy, curly locks with no trouble.

6. Messy High Bun Hairstyle

This high bun updo is a perfect way to create the illusion of thick hair. Its final look and the supple bounce on the back side add up to the volume and make your hair look full and dense. To achieve a voluminous updo, try to maintain the puff by gently teasing the front section and pulling it together.

7. Classy Low Chignon Updo

Low bun hairstyles create a graceful silhouette, making it a versatile choice for various hair lengths and textures. Because of its sleek and polished finish, this hairstyle is perfect for special occasions or formal events, adding a touch of timeless glamour to any look.

8. Cute High Side Twosome Bun Updo

This is a playful and charming hairstyle that adds a whimsical twist to any look. With its cute bun placed high on one side of the head, this updo offers a delightful asymmetry that is both eye-catching and fun. It's an ideal choice for those seeking a youthful and trendy updo that exudes effortless cuteness.

9. Messy Bun with Tousled Bangs

Embrace a complete transformation of your look by slaying bangs with your messy bun. Ensure to lightly tousle them for added volume and texture. Pull the rest of your hair into a casual bun, allowing the messy charm to shine while keeping the focus on the effortlessly styled bangs.

10. Messy Side Bun with Braided Detail

Create a loose side bun by gathering your hair to one side and twisting it into a bun shape. Add a small braid along the hairline or incorporate a braided strand into the bun to add a touch of intricacy to your messy hairstyle.

11. Effortless Messy Top Knot

Gather your hair into a high ponytail, twist it loosely, and wrap it around the base to create a chic and relaxed top knot. Leave some strands loose for a perfectly undone finish.

12. Bohemian Inspired Bun with Textured Waves

Begin by adding loose waves or curls to your hair using a curling iron or hot rollers. Then gather your hair into a mid-level bun, intentionally leaving some strands loose to enhance the messy effect. The combination of textured waves and a relaxed bun creates a quirky look.

Messy Hairstyles for Short Hair

13. Textured Pixie with Headband

Embrace the natural texture of your short hair by pairing it with a headband, printed scarves, or bandana. Don’t forget to tousle it for a messy yet stylish look.

14. Wavy Messy Bob

This is a perfect short messy hairstyle for those who want fuss-free hairstyles. Create loose, beachy waves in your short bob for a carefree chic and sophisticated messy hairstyle.

15. Disheveled Mohawk

Add some edge to your short hair by styling it into a messy mohawk with tousled and spiked sections.

16. Messy Side Swept Bangs

If you have short hair with bangs, sweep them to the side and mess it up slightly for a playful look.

17. Messy Half-updo

Take sections of your short hair from the front and twist them back into a messy half-updo, leaving the rest of the hair loose for a relaxed and chic hairstyle.

18. Tousled Slicked-back Bun

Gently pull your short hair and slick it back for a messy yet sophisticated hairstyle that exudes effortless cool vibes.

19. Messy Side Braid

Create a loose and messy side braid with your short hair for a relaxed and bohemian-inspired hairstyle that is both stylish and bouncy.

20. Messed-up Curls with a Hat Touch

This is one of the cool messy hairstyles for summer. Enhance your short hair's natural curls with a touch of effortless flair by adding an accessory like a hat. Let your curls embrace their natural texture and create a messy yet charming look that is further elevated by the stylish addition of a hat.

21. Pinned Back Bob

Add a touch of fun and flair to your everyday hairstyles by pinning one side of your short naturally textured tresses with vibrant, colorful bobby pins. This playful twist can effortlessly enhance even a simple t-shirt and jeans ensemble, making it a versatile and charming option for any occasion.

22. Royal Crown Braid

Say goodbye to oversized pigtails and opt for the charm of a single braid that gracefully extends over the head. It helps in bringing a touch of elegance and allure to your look.

23. Little French Braids

These heat-free French braids can be your ultimate savior for dull and oily hair. Regardless of whether you have curly, straight, or wavy hair, these braids flawlessly suit every hair type. Moreover, they can even serve as a fabulous complement to your gym look, adding a stylish touch to your workout ensemble.

24. Claw-clip Bun

This messy hairstyle for curly hair is highly flexible for both formal and casual occasions, this messy bun adorned with eye-catching claw clips complements every outfit effortlessly. It serves as the perfect go-to hairstyle for those days when you are short on both time and energy.

25. One-sided Dutch Braid

When it comes to tackling greasy hair days, Dutch braids are the ultimate lifesaver. You can infuse a cool, summer-ready vibe by incorporating colorful rubber bands into this stylish hairstyle.

26. Gorgeous Undone Curls

Presenting a brilliant hairstyle solution for those blessed with curly and frizzy hair. Tame the frizz by incorporating aloe vera gel. If using a curling rod, remember to run your fingers through each curl, creating a stylishly disheveled effect that effortlessly enhances your overall look.

Best Messy Haircuts

27. Textured Shaggy Cut

Enhance the natural texture of your short hair with a shag haircut, allowing the layers to create a messy and effortless appearance.

28. Chic 90s Messy Boy Haircut

Indulge in the elegance and sophistication of a side-parted hairstyle. Elevate it to the next level with beautiful accessories, effortlessly transforming it into a fuss-free, simple, and truly elegant hairdo.

29. Messy Hair Undercut

Make a bold statement with a messy undercut, combining shaved sides with longer, messy locks on top for a trendy and daring hairstyle.

30. Messy Tousled Pixie

For a playful and carefree hairstyle, opt for a messy tousled pixie cut, where tousled layers and texture bring out the best of your short hair.

31. Neck Length Inverted Bob

A bob haircut is a timeless choice that works wonders for women with thick hair. Take it to the next level by adding a modern twist: create inverse curls for a fresh and contemporary appearance. This simple change brings a touch of flair and sophistication, ensuring you stand out with your chic hairstyle.

32. Short Shag Cut with Flicked-out Ends

The versatile shag cut offers layered lengths that can be customized to your liking. For women with fine or thin hair, this casual and effortlessly messy haircut can be a go-to choice as this iconic cut is prominent to add choppy layers and extra volume to the tresses.

Messy Ponytail Hairstyle

33. Curly High Ponytail Updo

For women with wavy, or curly hair, this is yet another super easy-to-do hairstyle that will only take a jiffy to prepare. Secure it with a tight cute scrunchie and complement big chunky earrings to put together a balanced appearance.

34. Messy Low Ponytail with Loose Tendrils

Create a low ponytail and leave a few loose hair strands around your face for a soft and romantic look.

35. Textured Messy Ponytail with Teased Crown

Add volume by teasing the crown of your hair before gathering it into a messy ponytail. This will help to give your hairstyle a trendy and effortless vibe.

36. Messy Ponytail with Braided Wrap

To add a touch of detailed bohemian charm, incorporate a small braid that wraps around the base of your messy ponytail.

37. High Messy Ponytail with Wrapped Hair

Achieve a chic and polished look by wrapping a section of hair around the hair tie. Further, conceal with a thin section of hair to give your ponytail a refined finish.

38. Messy Ponytail with Twisted Side Bangs

Sweep your bangs to the side and twist them before securing them into a messy ponytail. This hairstyle for messy hair adds up a playful and stylish twist to your overall look.

39. Messy Ponytail with Fishtail Braid

Incorporate a fishtail braid into your messy ponytail, intertwining it with the rest of your hair for a unique and eye-catching hairstyle.

40. Low Messy Ponytail with Ribbon Detail

Wrap a ribbon around the base of your low messy ponytail, tying it into a bow or letting the ends hang loose. This kind of hairstyle is touted to create a feminine and whimsical look.

Messy Hairstyle Long Hair

41. French Twist Updo

This hairstyle is acknowledged as the classiest lazy girl option and can easily be prepped in just a few minutes. If you have curly fine hair, then complement and complete the look by pulling out some flicks from the front. This will help in framing your face shape. Girls or women with medium hair length, this French twist bun can become your everyday favorite. Its texture and volume make your hair appear long without feeling hefty on your head.

42. Beautiful Cornrow

Cornrows, a classic braiding technique, have the power to infuse your locks with a touch of Kardashian glamour. Amp up the style by securing them with vibrant rubber bands or incorporating faux-blonde highlight strands, resulting in a playful and fashionable hairstyle.

43. Short Dreadlocks

This long messy hairstyle is perfect for those with textured hair. With just a single accessory, such as fancy hair ties, you can effortlessly elevate your appearance and embrace the playful charm of these delightful hair braids.

44. Vibrant Bandana

Elevate your unruly locks by tucking your curls with a patterned bandana. This is one of the great messy hairstyles for curly hair. Not only does it offer a practical fix, but it also adds a touch of bohemian charm to your overall look. To fully embrace a hippie vibe, enhance your look by incorporating accessories like bracelets and statement necklaces.

45. Bantu Knots

Exuding boho and super stylish vibes, you can effortlessly achieve the trendy Bantu Knots without investing much time or effort. Do try this unique and eye-catching hairstyle that is perfect for making a fashion statement with minimal fuss.

46. Low Side Bun

This versatile hairstyle complements nearly every face shape and can be effortlessly achieved with minimal hassle. Whether you prefer a bouncy and tousled look or a sleek and polished appearance, you have the freedom to style it according to your preference.

47. Classic Old-fashioned Bun

Opting for a simple and sophisticated style is always a wise choice. Gather your locks and elegantly wrap them into a clean bun. Ensure a secure hold by using bobby pins to pin it neatly in place.

48. Relaxed and Breezy Waves

Experience the glamour of a red-carpet diva with these effortlessly chic and easy-to-create breezy messy wavy hairstyles. In just a few minutes, you can transform your look by styling this stunning allure of flowing waves.

49. Side Front Puff

While a gorgeously done puff is a traditional hairstyle, its simplicity adds a touch of modesty and elegance. Whether paired with a cocktail dress or a summery dress, this hairstyle brings a super cute and charming look.

50. Lateral Spikes

Embrace this perfect combination of edginess and sophistication to make a bold statement with your impeccably styled hair. Achieve a sleek and polished look by applying gel to your hair and spiking them in a lateral direction.

51. Short One-side Easy Braid

Inject a fresh twist into the classic braided hairstyle with an open-hair side braid. Enhance its appeal by securing it with funky bobby pins

Conclusion

A messy hairstyle can easily complement any hair length and beautifully enhance your overall appearance. In such scorching summery heat, you can pair these hairstyles with light makeup to mark a unique fashion statement. For people with fine or thin hair, these hairdos can be your savior as it helps in making your locks appear more voluminous and bouncy. Indulge in the irresistible allure of messy hairstyles, where tousled waves, disheveled partings, wild curls, uneven bangs, and layered textures will make you look fabulous without even much effort. Achieving a flawless messy look lies in the art of balance, so avoid the temptation to go overboard. Mastering the art of messy hairstyles may require a bit of practice, but with each attempt, you'll find it easier to effortlessly create stylishly disheveled looks that truly reflect your flair. So go ahead, grab your styling tools, and make a statement with your perfectly messy manes.

