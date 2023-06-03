A Step-by-Step Guide on How to Clean Makeup Brushes

If you're someone who frequently wears makeup, then you must know when and how to clean makeup brushes to maintain them in perfect shape. Makeup brushes are an essential tool for achieving flawless beauty looks, but their effectiveness diminishes over time without proper care. The accumulation of makeup residue, oils, and bacteria on the bristles not only compromises the quality of your application but can also pose potential risks to your skin’s health. Cleaning your makeup brushes frequently is an essential step to maintain their performance. It further elongates their lifespan and safeguards the skin from breakouts and irritation.

Whether you are a makeup lover, a professional artist, or someone new to the world of beauty, this guide will shed light on the apt techniques to maintain your makeup brushes and that too with ease. Continue scrolling to discover the step-by-step process for deep cleaning your makeup brushes, guaranteeing their optimal condition is preserved.

A Detailed Step-by-Step Process on How to Clean Makeup Brushes at Home

Step 1: Wipe Away the Leftover Makeup

To initiate the deep cleaning process, begin by giving your makeup brush a thorough wipe-down using a paper towel or a clean hand towel. This simple step, prior to the washing, can be surprisingly effective in removing a significant amount of makeup residue. Tap and wipe your makeup brushes thoroughly yet gently onto the towel to get rid of the leftover makeup products. You can do this step 2-3 times to facilitate a more efficient and effective cleaning process.

Step 2: Rinse the Brushes

Start by rinsing the bristles of your makeup brushes under lukewarm water. Make sure to hold the brushes with the bristles pointing downward to avoid water seeping into the ferrule, as this can loosen the glue and damage the brush. It is important to use lukewarm water instead of hot water when washing makeup brushes. Hot water can gradually damage the bristles of your brushes, particularly if you clean them frequently. By sticking to lukewarm water, you can ensure the longevity and quality of your brush bristles while effectively cleaning them.

Step 3: Prepare the Solution

When it comes to selecting a cleaning agent for your makeup brushes, options like baby shampoo or clarifying shampoo are highly recommended. Take a bowl and fill it up with lukewarm water, and then add your preferred shampoo. Ensure that all the bristles of the brush comfortably sit in the water. Whatever cleanser you prefer to wash makeup brushes, make sure that it’s gentle and does not dry the bristles. While some people use dish soap to deep clean their makeup brushes because of their degreasing properties, such harsh soaps can easily ruin the quality of the bristles over time. Therefore, opting for gentle shampoos is generally a safer choice to maintain the longevity and quality of your brush bristles.

Step 4: Incorporate a Spoonful of Oil

For an effective cleaning method, adding a small amount of oil can work wonders, particularly when you have been using liquid and oil-based products like foundation or concealer. Simply, mix a teaspoon of olive oil or coconut oil in the shampoo solution. This addition of oil helps in disrupting the leftover products more easily, resulting in a super fresh brush. This technique is especially beneficial for cleaning makeup brushes that are made of natural fibers. This simple tactic ensures your makeup brushes remain in optimal shape for flawless makeup application.

Step 5: Cleanse the Brushes

Now, take the brushes and swirl them into the solution for 5 minutes. Besides creating lather, it will help in breaking down the makeup super quickly. You can further use your fingers and gently massage the cleanser into the bristles in a circular motion for that extra dose of cleaning. Pay extra attention to the base of the bristles where product buildup is common. Continue massaging until the cleanser lathers and the makeup residue starts to dissolve. This is the best way to clean makeup brushes.

Step 6: Rinse Thoroughly in Clean Water

Once you feel that all the residue comes off into the water, remove the brushes from the solution and rinse them under clean running water. Make sure to gently squeeze the bristles from the base to the tips to remove any remaining cleanser and makeup residue. Keep rinsing until the water runs clear, indicating that the brushes are clean.

Step 7: Remove Excess Water

Gently squeeze out any excess water from the brushes using your fingers. You can also use a clean towel to soak the dripping water. Your goal must be to dampen the brushes but be careful while doing that. Do not pull or twist the bristles in the process, as this can cause them to lose their shape. Avoid angling them upwards while the brushes are still drenched in water. This can make the water go directly into the handle, ruining the quality.

Step 8: Reshape the Brushes

While the bristles are still damp, reshape them using your fingers. Gently reshape the bristles into their original shape to ensure they dry properly.

Step 9: Dry the Brushes

Once you are fully done washing makeup brushes, put them on a clean towel to air dry. Make sure to lay them straight to allow proper airflow. Avoid drying them upright, as water can seep into the ferrule and loosen the glue. The drying time of your brushes might vary on their size and thickness. It could take a few hours to a full day. It is crucial to avoid using heat to speed up the drying process, as this can cause damage and warping to the bristles, especially if they are synthetic. The high heat can negatively impact the bristles and compromise their quality and performance.

Step 10: Optional: Repeat or Disinfect

If your brushes are heavily soiled or you want to ensure maximum cleanliness, you can repeat the cleaning process. Additionally, for an extra level of sanitation, you can spray the bristles with a brush cleanser or rubbing alcohol and wipe them gently with a clean tissue.

Step 11: Store Properly

Once your makeup brushes are completely dry, store them in a clean and dry container or brush holder. Store them in an upright position to maintain their shape. It will further help in preventing dust or dirt from accumulating on the bristles.

How Often One Should Clean Makeup Brushes?

Cleaning makeup brushes regularly is an essential practice to maintain their performance and ensure good hygiene. However, the frequency of cleaning majorly depends on how often you use them and the products you use.

Many makeup aficionados suggest cleaning makeup brushes at least once every two weeks. But, if your skin is highly sensitive or acne-prone, or you use your makeup brushes on a daily basis, then you must clean them frequently. Regular cleaning prevents the buildup of makeup residue, oils, and bacteria. This further causes many skin problems including clogged pores, breakouts, and skin irritation.

Additionally, certain brushes used for specific products, such as foundation or concealer brushes, may require more frequent cleaning due to the heavier product build-up. It's important to pay attention to the condition of your brushes and adjust the cleaning frequency accordingly. By forming a routine of regular cleaning, you not only preserve the cleanliness and performance of your brushes but also enhance skin health and prevent potential skin issues arising from unclean brushes.

Conclusion

Makeup brushes are more than just tools; they are investments in your personal care. By dedicating a little time to clean and caring for them, you can extend their lifespan, achieve flawless makeup looks, and promote healthy skin. Now that you know all the steps on how to clean makeup brushes at home, incorporate this cleaning practice into your beauty routine to ensure optimal makeup application and the well-being of your skin. Remember to wipe down your brushes before deep cleaning, use lukewarm water to avoid damaging the bristles, select suitable cleansers, and allow ample drying time without resorting to heat. Swear by these guidelines and adjust the cleaning frequency according to your needs to maintain clean and hygienic brushes.

So, if you have been neglecting your makeup brush maintenance, then now is the time to prioritize effective cleaning. Don't hesitate any longer and embark on our step-by-step guide to enhance your beauty routine, safeguard your skin, and embrace your inner makeup artist.

