10 fan-favorite K-pop groups we'd like to see in India: BTS, BLACKPINK, Stray Kids and more

Imagine the excitement of seeing your idols perform live right here in India! K-pop has taken the world by storm, and with its growing popularity in our country, many fans are eagerly waiting for their favorite bands to come visit.

Imagine the excitement of seeing BTS, BLACKPINK, or EXO on stage, right here in India! These groups have a massive following, and their music has touched the hearts of many. From BTS’s powerful performances to BLACKPINK’s fierce energy and EXO’s stunning vocals, each band brings something unique.

Fans have been streaming their songs, learning their dance moves, and even picking up some Korean phrases. The connection between K-pop and Indian fans is growing stronger every day. Bringing these bands to India would not only be a dream come true for many but also a celebration of the cultural exchange between the two countries. Let’s keep our fingers crossed and hope that one day soon we’ll get to see our favorite K-pop idols live in concert!

1. BTS

This globally famous boy band is adored by Indian fans for their energetic performances and deep, meaningful lyrics. Songs like Dynamite and Butter have become anthems, making BTS a household name.

Their concerts are known for incredible choreography and emotional connection with the audience. Indian ARMYs (BTS fans) are eagerly waiting for the day they can see BTS live in India, singing along to every word and experiencing the magic in person.

Advertisement

2. BLACKPINK

If you're a K-pop fan, you've probably heard of BLACKPINK. This girl group has taken the world by storm with their powerful performances and catchy tunes. Their songs, like How You Like That and Kill This Love, are instant hits that get everyone dancing. We can't wait to see these talented ladies rock the stage in India!

3. EXO

EXO is a K-pop group known for their incredible vocals and impressive dance moves. Their songs, like Love Shot and Monster, are fan favorites that showcase their talent and charisma. We'd love to see EXO perform live in India and experience their powerful energy firsthand.

4. TWICE

TWICE is a K-pop group known for their upbeat music and positive energy. Their songs, like Fancy and Feel Special, are perfect for a good mood. With their energetic performances and infectious smiles, TWICE is a group that fans love to watch. We can't wait to see them bring their joy to India!

Advertisement

5. SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN is a unique K-pop group that produces their own music and choreography. Their synchronized dance routines and catchy songs, like Very Nice and Left & Right, have made them a fan favorite. We'd love to see SEVENTEEN's incredible talent on an Indian stage!

6. GOT7

GOT7 is a K-pop group known for their unique style and charismatic performances. Their songs, like Just Right and Lullaby, have captured the hearts of fans worldwide. With their infectious energy and catchy tunes, GOT7 is a group that fans can't get enough of. We'd love to see them bring their talent and charisma to India and perform for their dedicated fans.

7. NCT 127

NCT 127 is a K-pop group known for their unique and experimental music style. Their songs, like Kick It and Cherry Bomb, are full of energy and power. With their impressive vocals and dynamic performances, NCT 127 has a strong fanbase worldwide. We'd love to see them bring their exciting stage presence to India and wow fans with their incredible talent.

Advertisement

8. Stray Kids

Stray Kids is a K-pop group known for their powerful music and high-energy performances. Their songs, like God's Menu and Back Door, are full of intensity and excitement. With their impressive vocals and dynamic stage presence, Stray Kids has a dedicated fanbase worldwide. We'd love to see them bring their energetic shows to India and leave fans breathless with their incredible talent.

9. ATEEZ

ATEEZ is a K-pop group that has quickly gained popularity with their powerful stage presence and catchy songs. Their music, like Wonderland and Say My Name, is full of energy and excitement. With their impressive vocals and dynamic performances, ATEEZ has a dedicated fanbase worldwide. We'd love to see them bring their incredible talent to India and wow fans with their captivating shows.

10. ITZY

ITZY is a K-pop group known for their confident and empowering music. Their songs, like Dalla Dalla and Wannabe, are full of strength and positivity. With their energetic performances and catchy tunes, ITZY has a dedicated fanbase worldwide. We'd love to see them bring their inspiring message to India and empower fans with their incredible talent.

ALSO READ: 7 3rd gen K-pop girl groups that shaped the modern era