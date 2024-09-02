12 K-drama male leads you can date based on your zodiac: Lovely Runner's Ryu Sun Jae, True Beauty's Han Seo Jun, and more

Ever wondered which dreamy K-drama oppa would be the perfect match for your zodiac sign? This article is your answer! We've combined your love for K-dramas and astrology to guide you to finding your fictional soulmate.

Whether you're a fiery Aries looking for adventure or a grounded Taurus seeking stability, there's a K-drama hero out there just waiting to sweep you off your feet. Imagine dating the charismatic Song Jong Ki from Descendants of the Sun if you're an adventurous Aries, or the sweet Han Seo Jun from True Beauty if you're a grounded Taurus.

Each zodiac sign has unique traits, and so do our favorite K-drama characters. This article will match your astrological sign with a K-drama male lead who complements your personality perfectly. Get ready to swoon over your ideal K-drama boyfriend and see if the stars align for your next fictional romance!

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Yoo Shi Jin (Song Joong-Ki) from Descendants of the Sun - A fearless and adventurous soldier, Yoo Shi Jin embodies the bold spirit of an Aries. His bravery, leadership, and willingness to take risks make him an exciting and dynamic partner who is always ready for new challenges and adventures.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Cha Eun Ho (Lee Jong Suk) from Romance Is A Bonus Book - Reliable and grounded, Cha Eun-Ho is the perfect match for a Taurus. His stability, dedication, and calm demeanor in both his career and relationships make him a dependable partner who provides a sense of security and comfort.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Goo Won (Lee Jun Ho) from King the Land - With his charming and versatile personality, Lee Jun Ho is ideal for a Gemini. His ability to adapt to different situations, his lively nature, and his quick wit make him an engaging and fun companion who keeps things interesting.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Kim Do Gi (Lee Je Hoon) from Taxi Driver - Protective and Nurturing, Kim Do Gi is just what a Cancer needs. His deep sense of empathy, his willingness to fight for justice, and his caring nature make him a supportive partner who is always there for his loved ones.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Hwang Hee Tae (Lee Do Hyun) from Youth of May - Confident and charismatic, Hwang Hee Tae is a great match for a Leo. His strong presence, leadership qualities, and ability to inspire others make him an inspiring and captivating partner who shines in any situation.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Han Ji Pyeong (Kim Seon Ho) from Start-Up - Practical and reliable, Han Ji Pyeong is perfect for a Virgo. His analytical mind, attention to detail, and ability to provide sound advice make him a trustworthy and supportive partner who helps bring order and stability.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Park Jae Eon (Song Kang) from Nevertheless - Charming and balanced, Park Jae Eon is ideal for a Libra. His ability to maintain harmony, his sociable nature, and his knack for making others feel comfortable make him a delightful and engaging partner who values balance and beauty.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Jang Uk (Lee Jae Wook) from Alchemy of Souls - Intense and passionate, Jang Uk is just like a Scorpio. His deep emotions, strong determination, and magnetic presence make him a powerful and captivating partner who is deeply committed and fiercely loyal.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Park Sae Ro Yi (Park Seo Joon) from Itaewon Class - Adventurous and free-spirited, Park Sae Ro Yi is perfect for a Sagittarius. His quest for justice, independent nature, and willingness to take risks make him an exciting and inspiring partner who is always ready for new experiences.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Han Seo Jun (Hwang In Yeop) from True Beauty - Ambitious and disciplined, Han Seo Jun is ideal for a Capricorn. His strong work ethic, determination, and ability to set and achieve goals make him a reliable and goal-oriented partner who values success and stability.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Nam Do San (Nam Joo Hyuk) from Start-Up - Innovative and independent, Nam Do San is a great match for an Aquarius. His creative mind, unique perspective, and ability to think outside the box make him an intriguing and forward-thinking partner who values individuality and progress.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Ryun Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok) from Lovely Runner - Compassionate and dreamy, Byeon Woo Seok is perfect for a Pisces. His gentle nature, romantic spirit, and ability to understand and empathize with others make him a loving and empathetic partner who values deep emotional connections.

