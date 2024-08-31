10 young male K-drama stars to know in 2024: Cha Eun Woo, Lee Jae Wook, Kim Hyun Jin, and more

Introducing the next generation of K-drama heartthrobs! These talented and charming young actors have been captivating audiences with their exceptional performances and undeniable charisma.

Whether you're a longtime K-drama lover or a newcomer to the genre, these rising stars are impossible to miss. From romantic leads that make your heart flutter to intense roles, these actors are redefining what it means to be a K-drama star.

In this article, we’ll introduce you to 10 of the hottest young male actors you need to keep an eye on. Whether they're breaking out in lead roles or stealing the spotlight as scene-stealing side characters, these stars are destined for greatness. Get ready to update your watchlist because these talented actors are sure to deliver more memorable performances in the years to come!

1. Cha Eun Woo

Cha Eun Woo is a well-known South Korean actor. He's famous for his good looks and acting skills. You might have seen him in dramas like My ID is Gangnam Beauty and True Beauty.

Recently, he was in a drama called Island where he played a priest fighting bad guys. Cha Eun Woo is really popular because of his charm and talent, and he's one of the most loved young actors in Korean dramas.

2. Song Kang

Song Kang is a popular South Korean actor. He's often called Korea's Son of Netflix because he's been in many popular Netflix shows like Love Alarm and Sweet Home.

Advertisement

He's known for his cute looks and good acting. Recently, he was in a drama called Navillera where he played a young ballet dancer who follows his dreams. Song Kang can play different kinds of characters, and he's one of the most exciting young actors today.

3. Kim Young Dae

Kim Young Dae is a South Korean actor who became popular after being in the drama Extraordinary You. He's known for his good looks and acting skills, and he's quickly becoming a rising star. Recently, he was in a historical drama called The Forbidden Marriage, where he played a prince who gets caught in a love triangle.

4. Byeon Woo Seok

Byeon Woo Seok is a South Korean actor and model. He became popular after being in the drama Record of Youth. Recently, he was in a drama called Lovely Runner, where he played a character who travels through time to find love. Byeon Woo Seok is known for his good looks and his ability to play different kinds of roles.

Advertisement

5. Kim Hyun Jin

Kim Hyun Jin is a South Korean actor and model. He became known after being in dramas like Cheer Up. Recently, he was in a drama called Dreaming of a Freaking Fairy Tale, where he played a character who goes on a magical adventure. Kim Hyun Jin is good at playing different kinds of roles and has a charming personality.

6. Kim Min Kyu

Kim Min Kyu is a South Korean actor. He's known for his roles in dramas like Queen: Love and War and Business Proposal. Recently, he was in a drama called The Heavenly Idol where he played a K-pop idol who gets taken over by a priest from another world. He's one of the exciting young actors in Korean dramas.

7. Ahn Hyo Seop

Ahn Hyo Seop is a South Korean actor and singer. He became popular after being in dramas like Still 17 and Abyss. Recently, he was in a drama called A Time Called You, where he played a character who travels through time to find his lost love. Ahn Hyo Seop is known for his good acting and charming personality.

Advertisement

8. Lee Jae Wook

Lee Jae Wook is a South Korean actor. He's famous for his roles in dramas like Extraordinary You and Alchemy of Souls. Recently, he was in a drama called The Impossible Heir, where he played a character who gets involved in a revenge story. Lee Jae Wook is known for his good acting and charming personality.

9. Lee Do Hyun

Lee Do Hyun is famous for his roles in dramas like 18 Again and Sweet Home. Recently, he was in a drama called The Good Bad Mother, where he played a prosecutor who faces problems after an accident. Lee Do Hyun is known for his good acting and his ability to show strong emotions.

10. Park Solomon

Park Solomon is famous for his roles in dramas like All of Us Are Dead and Sweet Revenge. Recently, he was in a drama called Revenge of Others where he played a high school student who wants to get revenge for his friend's death. Park Solomon is known for his good acting and charming personality.

ALSO READ: 7 underrated Jung Kyung Ho K-dramas to watch: From Prison Playbook to Missing 9 and more