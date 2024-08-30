Rumors of Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi's reunion for upcoming drama A Hundred Memories are baseless as casting not confirmed; Report

Kim Da Mi and Choi Woo Shik were reported to lead the period drama A Hundred Memories but these rumors are reportedly false. The actors have previously worked together in the hit drama Our Beloved Summer and the film The Witch Part 1: The Subversion. Fans went into a frenzy as this upcoming project would have been their third and they anticipated their new on-screen chemistry.

On August 30, Xsports News reported that Kim Da Mi and Choi Woo Shik's reunion rumors for the new drama A Hundred Memories are false. The reports included the statement from the broadcaster who mentioned that it's not Choi Woo-sik at all. They elaborated that the rumors of his casting for A Hundred Memories are groundless and that currently, no casting has been confirmed. It's still ongoing. They revealed that Choi Woo Shik was not even offered the role

In June 2024, reports suggested that Kim Da Mi was offered the lead in A Hundred Memories and is considering the role. But on August 29, it was reported that Choi Woo Shik would be joining her as the male lead making this project their third.

The upcoming JTBC drama is scheduled to start production in January 2025. A Hundred Memories is a period drama about the friendship and love stories of bus guides who guided passengers on buses in the 1980s.

Advertisement

Choi Woo Shik made his debut in 2010 with the drama Dong Yi. Over the years, he has appeared in several hits including the Academy Award winner Parasite and popular dramas like Our Beloved Summer, A Killer Paradox, Fighr For My Way and more.

Kim Da Mi debuted with the 2018 film Romans 8:37. She shot to fame in 2020 for her role in Itaewon Class as she played the antagonistic female lead. She has also appeared on projects like Our BEloved Summer and Soulmates.

ALSO READ: Kim Woo Bin personally sends condolence wreath to stranger's funeral, honoring late Song Gil Yong's tragic story