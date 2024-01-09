BTS' Jimin-Jungkook are all giggling as they pose next to each other in new military group pics; fans REACT

BTS fans recently received an uplifting update about Jungkook and Jimin's military journey via The Camp app. The shared photos from January 9, 2023, offered glimpses into their training, sparking joy among fans witnessing their camaraderie and adaptation to military life.

Joyful Jimin and Jungkook in recent military group photos delight BTS fans

BTS fans recently received a heartwarming update on members Jungkook and Jimin through the military's official app, The Camp. The January 9, 2023, update showcased photos of the duo during their military training, providing a glimpse into their adapted military life.

Despite wearing masks, their handsome features were evident, and fans expressed joy seeing them alongside their squad, showcasing camaraderie. The buddy system, which allows friends to enter and be discharged from the army together, reassured fans of the duo's close bond.

The fans' comments reflected their delight and relief in seeing Jungkook and Jimin thriving in their military journey, emphasizing the comfort derived from witnessing the two navigate this experience together. As the photos circulated, ARMYs collectively expressed gratitude for the updates and conveyed their good wishes for the duo's health and happiness during their military service.

Check out some of the fan reactions here:

The continuous support from fans highlights the strong connection between BTS and ARMY, even as individual members fulfill their military duties.

Advertisement

HYBE issues warning to The Camp for profiting from BTS’ data

HYBE issued a warning to The Camp, a military community app, alleging the unauthorized use of BTS members' names and images, citing infringement of intellectual property rights. The conflict encompasses the app's utilization of BTS' IP in services such as the Recommended Star Soldier, which provides insights into artists' military life. HYBE asserts that the creation of separate "official" communities breaches their management rights over BTS' fan community. Furthermore, The Camp faced backlash for selling dolls and soldier name tags featuring BTS members' real names, viewed as a violation of their IP and personal information protection laws.

Despite content removal and ceasing merchandise sales, The Camp's BTS community persists, defended by the app's management as being fan-driven. HYBE is considering legal action, emphasizing the startup's unauthorized use of BTS' IP as a threat to industry foundations. They highlight concerns about leveraging BTS' fandom without proper authorization, labeling it a deceptive practice in the entertainment sector. As The Camp remains silent, the situation underscores the delicate interplay between celebrity IP use and artists' rights, leaving room for further developments in this ongoing dispute.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat