2024 MAMA Awards: TXT’s Yeonjun, aespa’s Karina, IVE’s Rei, TREASURE’s Yoshi, and ZEROBASEONE’s Hanbin to present special opening theme stage

The 2024 MAMA Awards are just around the corner, and anticipation is reaching new heights as CJ ENM unveiled an exciting preview of this year’s spectacular opening stage. On November 15, the highly-anticipated lineup for the first theme stage was announced, featuring a star-studded collaboration that is sure to make waves.

Kicking off the festivities on November 22 at Osaka’s Kyocera Dome, the opening performance will unite some of the biggest names in K-pop: TXT’s Yeonjun, aespa’s Karina, IVE’s Rei, TREASURE’s Yoshi, and ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Hanbin. This unique collaboration aligns with the event's intriguing concept, BIG BLUR: What is Real? The performance aims to explore the blurred boundaries between reality and virtuality, a timely topic in an era dominated by artificial intelligence and shifting cultural landscapes.

The BIG BLUR theme sets the stage for a thought-provoking exploration of what is considered “real” in today’s digital age, where technology increasingly intertwines with music, culture, and individual expression. The artists will bring their distinct styles and talents together in a fusion of visuals, music, and choreography, promising a spectacular display that reflects the evolving dynamics of the entertainment world.

The excitement continues on November 23 with the second chapter of the 2024 MAMA Awards, which will open with a special segment led by actress Kim Tae Ri. The celebrated actress will present alongside a lineup of surprise artists who are expected to offer their own creative interpretations of the theme set forth by the previous day’s performance.

The 2024 MAMA Awards is set to make history by kicking off the ceremony on November 21 at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, marking the first time the event has been held in the United States. Following this groundbreaking night, the awards will move to Osaka, Japan, for two spectacular nights on November 22 and 23 at the Kyocera Dome, featuring an array of incredible performances and star-studded appearances.

Fans can look forward to an unforgettable experience, as the event will be broadcast live worldwide on Mnet, bringing the magic of K-pop to a global audience. With a dynamic opening performance and a lineup of A-list presenters and artists, the 2024 MAMA Awards are shaping up to be a defining moment in music and pop culture.

