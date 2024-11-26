2024 Melon Music Awards: Lee Je Hoon, Uhm Jung Hwa, Kim Young Dae, and more to bring star power as presenters

The 2024 Melon Music Awards is all set to be held on November 30. ATEEZ, RIIZE, (G)I-DLE, IVE, BOYNEXTDOOR, and more leading and rising K-pop groups are set to take center stage, captivating fans with energetic performances. Now, the organizers also unveiled the presenters’ lineup, which has added to the brewing excitement.

On November 26, Melon, a music platform by Kakao Entertainment, has announced the star-studded presenters’ lineup for the upcoming award show. The esteemed ceremony will feature leading figures from the Korean film and TV industry, such as Taxi Driver actor Lee Je Hoon, No Gain No Love’s Kim Young Dae, singer-actor Uhm Jung Hwa, My Love from the Star’s Ahn Jae Hyun, Gyeongseong Creature’s Moon Geun Young, and Jang Geun Suk.

In addition to them, some rising stars are also set to dazzle as presenters, including Geum Sae Rok, Kang Hoon, Kim Bo Ra, Park Yoo Na, Bae In Hyuk, Nam Yoon Su, Lee Se Hee, Han Ji Hyeon, Yu Ji On, Cha Woo Min, and Lee Yul Eum.

Apart from these actors, more prominent entertainment industry figures like Song Hae Na, Park Se Mi, Sung Hae Eun, RISABAE, Kim Won Hoon, JAESSBEE, Uhm Ji Yoon, Kim Jun Ho, Choi Hyun Seok, and Lee Chang Ho will also join the event as additional presenters.

The 2024 Melon Music Awards is set to take place on November 30 at the INSPIRE Arena in Incheon, Seoul. This year’s ceremony promises to shine the spotlight on the latest trends and visuals that have been redefining the K-pop industry. The slogan for this year’s MMA is “New Stream of K-pop.”

Meanwhile, (G)I-DLE, aespa, IVE, RIIZE, ATEEZ, BOYNEXTDOOR, PLAVE, TWS, tripleS, and QWER have been confirmed as performers so far.

The winner list for the top 10 artists of the year has also been announced, with aespa, SEVENTEEN, BTS’ Jungkook, IU, (G)I-DLE, NewJeans, TWS, RIIZE, PLAVE, and DAY6 sweeping the spots.

Nominees in some other categories include leading names like aespa, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, BIBI, ILLIT, BTS’ Jimin, EXO’s Baekhyun, D.O., NCT’s Jaehyun, Red Velvet, ZICO, NCT’s Taeyong, and more.