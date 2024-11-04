2024 Melon Music Awards 2nd performers lineup: aespa, (G)I-DLE, IVE, QWER, tripleS to join ATEEZ, RIIZE, more K-pop acts

The 2024 Melon Music Awards are getting ready to take place soon. Ahead of the highly-anticipated day, the second performers' lineup has been announced. aespa, (G)I-DLE, IVE, and more girl groups have been announced as part of the star-studded lineup. Previously, ATEEZ, RIIZE, TWS, and more K-pop acts were confirmed as the performers for November 30.

On November 4, the 2024 Melon Music Awards announced the 2nd performers’ lineup. aespa, (G)I-DLE, IVE, QWER, and tripleS are set to dazzle on November 30. They will be joining ATEEZ, RIIZE, BOYNEXTDOOR, TWS, and PLAVE, who have been announced as the 1st performers’ lineup.

aespa is a leading 4th generation girl group who has set a strong foothold in the K-pop industry with their distinctive and bold concepts. They also have three albums included in the Melon Hall of Fame. On the other hand, their first full-length album Armageddon surpassed 3 million streams on Melon within 24 hours of its release and only took 5 hours to achieve 1 million. Their fifth mini-album Whiplash also topped the Melon charts, so their addition to the MMA 2024 lineup is raising much expectation.

On the other hand, (G)I-DLE, known for their fierce concepts, became the first Melon Hall of Fame Millions Album inductee this year with their second studio album 2. The songs, in particular Super Lady and Wife, also landed impressive spots on the Melon charts. In addition, Fate also reached No.1 on the Melon Top 100. With an outstanding reputation for their unique concept and performance skills, (G)I-DLE is expected to captivate fans with their energy at the 2024 Melon Music Awards.

IVE created a name for themselves by winning three big titles at last year’s Melon Music Awards. The girl group took home Top 10, the Millions Top 10, and the Album of the Year. Their return to the same stage as performers is brewing much excitement.

tripleS, a 24-member girl group left an impressive footprint on Melon's Top 100 chart with their Girls Never Die. On the other hand, QWER’s MMA stage is also highly anticipated as their songs Discord, Addiction to Worry, and My Name is Malguem also ranked high on the Melon charts.

