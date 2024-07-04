Happy Lee Je Hoon Day: Looking at social commentary roles in Taxi Driver, Move to Heaven and more

Whether he's portraying a detective, con artist, or a taxi driver with a dark past and a knack for justice, Lee Je Hoon charms viewers with his mischievous smile and confident personality, bringing charisma to even the most serious roles. Unlike many popular young stars who rise through music or conventional acting paths, Lee Je Hoon has distinguished himself by fearlessly taking on diverse and challenging roles.

Lee Je Hoon initially captured attention with his debut leading role in the full-length indie movie Bleak Night, where he earned Best Newcomer at the 2011 Blue Dragon Film Awards. Since then, his acting talent has only flourished. Renowned for his versatility, he artfully embodies diverse roles, consistently enhancing his craft. Beyond acting, he possesses musical and dance talents, yet remains grounded and approachable.

Most of the movies and dramas Lee Je Hoon stars in carry meaningful messages. They shed light on societal issues, prompt reconsideration of real-life crimes, and celebrate the achievements of real people. His work aims to engage audiences and provoke thoughtful reflection. Let’s take a look at some of his K-dramas that reflect on the issues society presents.

Signal

Lee Je Hoon's 2016 hit drama Signal, co-starring Kim Hye Soo and Jo Jin Woong, integrates real-life cases into its storyline. The series has become a beloved classic in the crime genre. In Signal, criminal profiler Park Hae Young (played by Lee Je Hoon) and Detective Lee Jae Han (played by Jo Jin Woong) team up after Park hears a radio transmission about a cold case. The drama unfolds across two timelines—past and present—that intersect as they collaborate to solve similar unsolved cases and catch the perpetrators.

Signal draws inspiration from real-life crimes in Gyeonggi province: the 1997 Park Chorong Bitnari kidnapping case and the notorious Hwaseong serial murders spanning 1986 to 1994, which remained unsolved for years. Lee Je Hoon stars as a detective who stumbles upon a radio that allows him to attempt to alter the past positively. The show's creators highlighted these tragic incidents to honor the victims and to remind the public never to forget these events from history.

Even though Lee Je Hoon had already been a prominent figure in the film industry for a decade, it was his role in Signal that brought him significant recognition in television. Signal rightfully earned Best Drama at the 52nd Baeksang Arts Awards and has since become a classic in the crime genre. It's definitely a must-watch!

Taxi Driver 1 and 2

Taxi Driver is an intense crime thriller that follows Kim Do Gi (played by Lee Je Hoon), a former special forces agent. After his mother's murder, he joins the Rainbow Taxi Team, a vigilante service where he utilizes his exceptional skills to help people seek revenge and achieve justice.

Taxi Driver often addresses real-life incidents in its plotlines. It has tackled cases inspired by events such as the Cho Doo Soon case, the controversial release of a sex offender from prison that sparked public outrage, and the trafficking of disabled individuals as seen in Purple Island, Jeolla province. The drama also sheds light on issues like school bullying and workplace harassment. As Taxi Driver prepares for its third season, viewers can expect Lee Je Hoon Kim Do Gi to confront new and compelling cases as he fights for what’s right.

Each episode of Taxi Driver seasons 1 and 2 presents gripping criminals and crime cases reminiscent of real-life news stories, offering viewers the satisfaction of seeing these wrongdoers face justice within the drama. Lee Je Hoon brilliantly portrays Kim Do Gi, who is a remarkably charismatic character unique to Taxi Driver. The show's Season 2 finale achieved over 20 percent in viewership ratings, securing its return for a highly anticipated third season, which fans are eagerly waiting for.

Move to Heaven

In this heartfelt drama, a young man with Asperger’s syndrome (played by Tang Jun Sang) and his uncle (played by Lee Je Hoon) work as trauma cleaners. Together, they sift through the belongings of the deceased, discovering and narrating the stories left behind to their loved ones. Inspired by the non-fiction essay Things Left Behind by Kim Sae Byul, a real trauma cleaner, the series explores poignant moments drawn from his life experiences.

Writer Yoon Ji Ryeon discovered the book in 2015 and reached out to Kim Sae Byul. She accompanied him on one of his jobs to observe firsthand, prompting reflections on the lives of the deceased as she watched him pack their belongings gaining an authentic first hand perspective. Move To Heaven is a heartwarming drama that serves as a gentle reminder to cherish what we often overlook. It takes viewers on an emotional journey, blending sensitive storytelling with touches of humor that make it truly compelling and worthwhile.

It’s a truly outstanding and heartwarming drama, inspired by real-life experiences. Watching the bond between Cho Sang Gu and his uncle Han Geu Ru grow teaches valuable lessons about love and compassion. Simultaneously, the series sheds light on various societal issues. Be sure to have a box of tissues handy before you start watching!

