2NE1 announces Manila and Jakarta concerts for 2024-25 Asia tour Welcome Back; to reveal four more cities

2NE1 is all set to kick off their reunion tour Welcome Back. The group has announced four more cities they will visit following the first Seoul concerts in October. The legendary girl group has confirmed Manila and Jakarta in their list for this 2024-25 Asia Tour. Four more city names will be unveiled soon.

On September 6, 2NE1 took to their official social media and confirmed their 2024-25 six-city Asia tour Welcome Back. Previously, they have announced to kick off the tour on October 4, 5 and 6 in Seoul.

Wrapping up the reunion ceremony in South Korea, the quartet’s first stop is Manila, The Phillippines on November 16. Following an electrifying concert for their Filipino fans, 2NE1 is set to visit Jakarta, Indonesia on November 23.

Details regarding the venue, set time, tickets, and additional details will soon be shared officially. Meanwhile, after Manila and Jakarta, the group will make stops in four more major cities across Asia. Fans are highly anticipating the city names which will soon be revealed.

See 2NE1’s latest announcement here:

Back in July, 2NE1 confirmed that they are set to embark on an Asia tour Welcome Back starting in October. The group is now set to kick off this tour on October 4 at the Olympic Park in Seoul. They will continue to dazzle the Seoul stage on October 5 and 6.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, according to reports, in November, the four-piece group will visit Japan’s Kobe and hold a concert at Tokyo Ariake Arena in December. Although these two venues are yet to be confirmed officially, fans can anticipate their inclusion in the list.

Meanwhile, 2NE1 is set to return to the stage for the first time in 2 years. The group was last seen performing together at the Coachella Music Festival in 2022. Hence, this upcoming Asia tour marks a significant moment in their legendary career.

Formed by YG Entertainment, 2NE1 is a trailblazer girl group with four members - CL, Bom, Minzy, and Dara. In 2009, the group made their official debut with Lollipop, a collaboration with BIGBANG.

They are behind hits like I AM THE BEST, MISSING YOU GOTTA BE YOU, and more. In 2017, the group went on hiatus and the members focused on their solo careers.

ALSO READ: When BTS’ rap and vocal lines swapped roles to sing new versions of IDOL, Spring Day on You Quiz on the Block