When BTS’ rap and vocal lines swapped roles to sing new versions of IDOL, Spring Day on You Quiz on the Block

There is no argument that BTS is one of the most talented all-rounder K-pop groups that has successfully achieved global stardom since their 2013 debut. But even the best ones have some weak moments and for this megastar group, it is when the rap and vocal lines switch their roles. On the popular variety show You Quiz on the Block, the BTS boys once made everyone laugh with their hilarious versions of IDOL and Spring Day.

Back in 2021, BTS made a guest appearance on Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho’s variety show You Quiz on the Block. The members were asked to play a game titled A Real Karaoke Quiz. For this game, they had to listen to their song’s outro and guess the title. Then the seven of them had to take turns and sing the whole song to win. But the rules come with a twist, they had to sing in order of how they were sitting, which made the rap and vocal lines switch roles.

Initially, the BTS members looked nervous thinking that they might not know their bandmates’ lyrics part for B-side tracks, however, they started off strong. Jin kickstarted the game guessing IDOL’s outro within a second of it playing and he had to sing the first line as well.

The funniest part of this track’s new live version was when V channled his inner J-Hope and imitated his rap part. Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho couldn’t stop laughing but regardless BTS finished the song on a good note.

Then came Spring Day’s turn. The pressure was on as 1 million KRW was at stake as winning money. Jungkook guessed the outro correctly and went first. His soulful voice singing the heartbreaking melody of Spring Day instantly made the mood heavy. SUGA and RM lightened it up with their hilarious high-note attempts.

Watch BTS’ switching their roles on You Quiz on the Block:

On the work front, six out of seven BTS members are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service, while the eldest Jin was discharged on June 12. By 2025, all members will return from the army and resume their group activities. Fans are eagerly looking forward to BTS' comeback next year.

