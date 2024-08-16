2NE1’s CL joins TREASURE on stage for electrifying solo performance; Group says ‘it was an honor’

2NE1 is all set to reunite this year after their long hiatus. Amid the group’s busy schedule, leader CL took fans by surprise with her electrifying solo stage at TREASURE’s concert in Seoul. The rapper set the stage on fire with her energetic performance, proving why she is regarded as the queen of 2nd generation K-pop.

On August 15, TREASURE held their RELAY TOUR REBOOT FINAL concert at KSPO Dome, Olympic Park in Seoul. The crowd erupted in cheers when 2NE1 member CL suddenly appeared on the stage wearing her signature style.

The surprise guest didn’t waste a moment and immediately kicked off her solo performance. The K-pop queen captivated the fans with a stunning mash-up of two of her older songs - her 2013 solo debut single The Baddest Female and MTBD, the track from 2NE1’s 2014 studio album Crush.

While the crowd wasn’t prepared for her surprise cameo at TREASURE’s concert, they didn’t hesitate to shout at the top of their voice, often rapping along with CL.



Taking to their social media handles, TREASURE later posted a group photo with CL standing in the center. Thanking their sunbaenim (senior), they penned, “It was an honor”.

Meanwhile, fans are absolutely happy to witness this iconic ‘TREASURE x CL’ moment, praising the 2NE1 member for showing up at her junior labelmates’ Seoul concert.



The year 2024 and 2025 marks a pivotal time for the legendary girl group 2NE1. Coming out of a long hiatus, members CL, Minzy, Dara (Sandara Park), and Bom are set to embark on their reunion world tour Welcome Back in October. They will stay on the road till early 2025, visiting fans in many cities across the world, captivating them with their powerful performances.

Meanwhile, YG Entertainment’s founder Yang Hyun Suk confirmed that TREASURE will return with new music sometime this fall. Following the release they will embark on a world tour in 2025. recently wrapped tour was in support of the boy band’s last release studio album Reboot, which was unveiled in July 2023.

