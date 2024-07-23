Does 2NE1's Osaka concert this November hint at their 2024 MAMA Awards attendance? YG Ent yet to confirm

Excitement is buzzing as rumors swirl about 2NE1 possibly gracing the stage at this year's MAMA Awards in Osaka, Japan, on November 22-23. Fans are on high alert after YG Entertainment confirmed earlier in the day that the iconic girl group will be in Osaka for a tour around the same time. However, a confirmation is still awaited

2NE1 to possibly attend 2024 MAMA Awards

Excitement is building for this year’s MAMA Awards as rumors swirl that legendary K-pop girl group 2NE1 will make a dazzling appearance. Scheduled to be held in Osaka, Japan, on November 22-23, the awards ceremony could again see the iconic quartet gracing the event.

Earlier on July 22, YG Entertainment had confirmed that 2NE1 will be in Osaka for a special tour/show around the same time as the MAMA Awards, fueling speculation about their potential guest appearance.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting official announcements, hoping for a memorable reunion performance from the group that revolutionized K-pop with their powerful hits and dynamic stage presence.

More about 2NE1’s comeback

2NE1, the iconic K-pop girl group formed by YG Entertainment in 2009, is making a triumphant return after years of individual pursuits and a memorable reunion at Coachella in 2022. Known for their groundbreaking hits like I Am the Best, Fire, and Lonely, the group’s innovative sound and fierce performances cemented their place in K-pop history. Despite disbanding in 2016 and releasing their final single, Goodbye in 2017, the fans never truly let go.

On July 22, YG Entertainment’s founder, Yang Hyun Suk, broke exciting news as he announced that 2NE1 would embark on a world tour starting in October 2024. The tour will kick off in Seoul and make its way to Osaka in November and Tokyo in December, with plans to expand to more cities in 2025.

This decision followed a meaningful two-hour meeting between the members and Yang Hyun Suk on June 28, marking the start of their much-anticipated reunion. Fans around the globe are eagerly awaiting to witness the group’s electrifying comeback live on stage, celebrating their legacy and new beginnings.

