TREASURE's 4th Debut Anniversary: Decoding viral DARARI phenomenon, rise to top of charts and more

TREASURE is a noted K-pop boy group that is known for its unique music presence and sound which sets them apart from the quintessential K-pop scene. The boy group has been moving forward in their discography with their iconic songs.

Mapping TREASURE’s rise to popularity and reign in the K-pop scene, one has to give due credit to their viral hit track DARARI. The song managed to bring an unknown side of the boy group to the forefront, which fans and critics had not seen previously. TREASURE is known for its powerful rap-powered, hip-hop-laced, and dance-energy tracks.

Decoding DARARI phenomenon in TREASURE’s discography on 4th debut anniversary

Decoding DARARI

DARARI was initially released as the B-side track of TREASURE’s first extended play THE SECOND STEP: CHAPTER ONE on February 15, 2022. The EP otherwise had JIKJIN as the lead track which was special in its own right but it was DARARI that put TREASURE high on Spotify and Billboard charts while also making it one of the most viral songs on the video-making platform TikTok.

Looking at DARARI is a romantic song looking its lyrics sing like a love letter by a person who is utterly taken by and captivated by their beloved or love interest. The “Da-ra-ra-ri” in the song imitates a familiar melody like a heart that beats faster when one looks at their love interest.

DARARI paints a beautiful love story where a lover is putting words to their love while creating a heartwarming metaphor of music. They confess they can’t take their eyes off of them but they are not curious as to what the other feels they are just happy hovering around their love interest and spending days looking at them.

Advertisement

Their love interest is a beautiful melody personified and when they look at them they become that melody they can’t seem to get out of their heads much like DARARI, “You’re the muse”. The song tells how the beloved has transformed into a muse who inspires and for whom one writes.

DARARI sings the journey from admiration and love from a distance to the point the lover has gained the confidence to confess their feelings out loud “I-L-O-V-E-Y-O-U”. The sweet melody warmly brings the feeling of affection while combining it with a sweet groovy beat resonating with the happiness of being in love.

Listen to it and reminiscence on the magic of DARARI once again here:

DARARI’s reign on charts and everyone’s hearts

DARARI by TREASURE undoubtedly engraved the boy group into everyone’s hearts and memories for years to come. DARARI became a major hit soon after its release on TikTok with over 500 million views on the platform and over 5 million videos created with it.

Advertisement

That was not all, DARARI also became one of the most Shazamed songs Shazam and one of the most streamed songs of the year 2022 on Apple Music and Spotify.

Later Billboard also named the album THE SECOND STEP: CHAPTER ONE as one of the best K-pop releases of the year while bringing special attention to the B-side track DARARI for making the feat possible.

DARARI also reigned over the Billboard Global 200 chart for a whopping 7 weeks while peaking at number 91 which was a major feat since the song did not even have that great of a push or even a music video. DARARI also emerged at number 20 on the Billboard Hot Trending Songs weekly chart on March 19 week. It charted on the worldwide iTunes chart at 77 for more than 30 days.

DARARI peaked at number 3 on Spotify’s K-pop Global Weekly chart becoming the highest charted song by a 4th gen K-pop group at the time and at number 102 on Spotify Global Weekly chart. It became the longest-charting song by a 4th gen K-pop boy group on Spotify’s Global Top 100 daily chart.

Advertisement

Recently, TREASURE took the world by storm as King Kong with their latest hit single KING KONG released on May 28, 2024.

We wish a very Happy 4th Debut Anniversary to TREASURE and wish to see them touch the heights of popularity again and again!

ALSO READ: TREASURE unveils plans for 2nd Asia Tour 2024 TREASURE RELAY TOUR REBOOT; Check dates, venues here