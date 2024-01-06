38th Golden Disc Awards Winners List: NewJeans, TXT, SEVENTEEN and more emerge as big winners of the night
The 38th Golden Disc Awards unfolded in Jakarta, Indonesia on January 6. From NewJeans, SEVENTEEN, TXT, to ZEROBASEONE, BOYNEXTDOOR, and more, here's who took home the biggest awards of the night!
Golden Disc Awards 2024 took place unfolded in Jakarta, Indonesia on January 6
SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, TXT, and more became the big winners of the night
The 38th Golden Disc Awards took place on January 6, at the Jakarta International Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. This prestigious event celebrated outstanding achievements in South Korean music, recognizing releases from mid-November 2022 to early-November 2023. Sung Si Hyung and Cha Eun Woo were slated to host the ceremony, adding their charm to the festivities.
The much-awaited 38th Golden Disc Awards entertained music enthusiasts as it unfolded on January 6, 2024, at the Jakarta International Stadium in Indonesia. This prestigious event served as a beacon, spotlighting the stellar achievements within South Korean music from mid-November 2022 to early-November 2023.
The electrifying lineup featured some of the industry's brightest stars, promising an evening filled with sensational performances and acknowledgments of musical excellence. SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, and NewJeans, each renowned for their distinctive style and impactful contributions to the K-pop landscape, graced the stage.
The awards ceremony also spotlighted rising talents like STAYC, LE SSERAFIM, and ZEROBASEONE, reflecting the dynamism and diversity present in South Korea's music scene. Moreover, the presence of esteemed acts such as Parc Jae Jung, BOYNEXTDOOR, IVE, and Tomorrow X Together (TXT) ensured a blend of seasoned expertise and burgeoning creativity.
With Sung Si Hyung and Cha Eun Woo as hosts, the event exuded charm and entertainment, elevating the celebratory atmosphere. The Golden Disc Awards served not only as a platform for accolades but also as a jubilant celebration of the artistic ingenuity that defines South Korean music.
Here are the winners of Golden Disc Awards 2024
Song of the Year (Daesang)
NewJeans - Ditto
Album of the Year (Daesang)
SEVENTEEN - FML
Global K-pop Artist
Best Producer
Min Hee Jin (NewJeans)
Next Generation Group
BOYNEXTDOOR
Rookie of the Year
ZEROBASEONE, FIFTY FIFTY
Indonesia Fan Choice with Mandiri
BUGS Favorite Golden Disc Popular Artist
Lim Young Woo (Male), BLACKPINK’s Jisoo (Female)
Bonsang Best Album
ZEROBASEONE - Youth In Shade
LE SSERAFIM - UNFORGIVEN
IVE - I’VE MINE
ENHYPEN - Dark Blood
Tomorrow X Together - The Name Chapter: Freefall
Stray Kids - 5-STAR
SEVENTEEN - FML
aespa - My World
NCT Dream - ISTJ
Bonsang Best Digital Song
SEVENTEEN - Super
Parc Jae Jung – Let's Say Goodbye
BSS - Fighting featuring Lee Young JiI
IVE - I Am
LE SSERAFIM - UNFORGIVEN feat Nile Rodgers
NewJeans - Ditto
STAYC - Teddy Bear
(G)I-DLE - Queencard
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo - Flower
BTS’ Jungkook - Seven
