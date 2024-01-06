38th Golden Disc Awards Winners List: NewJeans, TXT, SEVENTEEN and more emerge as big winners of the night

The 38th Golden Disc Awards unfolded in Jakarta, Indonesia on January 6. From NewJeans, SEVENTEEN, TXT, to ZEROBASEONE, BOYNEXTDOOR, and more, here's who took home the biggest awards of the night!

By Saumya Saxena
Updated on Jan 06, 2024   |  09:04 PM IST  |  11.9K
NewJeans; Image Courtesy: ADOR
NewJeans; Image Courtesy: ADOR
Key Highlight
  • Golden Disc Awards 2024 took place unfolded in Jakarta, Indonesia on January 6
  • SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, TXT, and more became the big winners of the night

The 38th Golden Disc Awards took place on January 6, at the Jakarta International Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. This prestigious event celebrated outstanding achievements in South Korean music, recognizing releases from mid-November 2022 to early-November 2023. Sung Si Hyung and Cha Eun Woo were slated to host the ceremony, adding their charm to the festivities.

The 38th Golden Disc Awards

The much-awaited 38th Golden Disc Awards entertained music enthusiasts as it unfolded on January 6, 2024, at the Jakarta International Stadium in Indonesia. This prestigious event served as a beacon, spotlighting the stellar achievements within South Korean music from mid-November 2022 to early-November 2023.

The electrifying lineup featured some of the industry's brightest stars, promising an evening filled with sensational performances and acknowledgments of musical excellence. SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, and NewJeans, each renowned for their distinctive style and impactful contributions to the K-pop landscape, graced the stage.

The awards ceremony also spotlighted rising talents like STAYC, LE SSERAFIM, and ZEROBASEONE, reflecting the dynamism and diversity present in South Korea's music scene. Moreover, the presence of esteemed acts such as Parc Jae Jung, BOYNEXTDOOR, IVE, and Tomorrow X Together (TXT) ensured a blend of seasoned expertise and burgeoning creativity.

With Sung Si Hyung and Cha Eun Woo as hosts, the event exuded charm and entertainment, elevating the celebratory atmosphere. The Golden Disc Awards served not only as a platform for accolades but also as a jubilant celebration of the artistic ingenuity that defines South Korean music.

Here are the winners of Golden Disc Awards 2024

Song of the Year (Daesang)

NewJeans - Ditto

Album of the Year (Daesang) 

SEVENTEEN - FML

Global K-pop Artist

Stray Kids

Best Producer 

Min Hee Jin (NewJeans)

Next Generation Group

BOYNEXTDOOR

Rookie of the Year

ZEROBASEONE, FIFTY FIFTY

Indonesia Fan Choice with Mandiri

Tomorrow X Together

BUGS Favorite Golden Disc Popular Artist 

Lim Young Woo (Male), BLACKPINK’s Jisoo (Female)

Bonsang Best Album

ZEROBASEONE - Youth In Shade

LE SSERAFIM - UNFORGIVEN

IVE - I’VE MINE 

ENHYPEN - Dark Blood

Tomorrow X Together - The Name Chapter: Freefall

Stray Kids - 5-STAR

SEVENTEEN - FML

aespa - My World

NCT Dream - ISTJ

BTSJungkook - Golden

Bonsang Best Digital Song

SEVENTEEN - Super

Parc Jae Jung – Let's Say Goodbye

BSS - Fighting featuring Lee Young JiI

IVE - I Am 

LE SSERAFIM - UNFORGIVEN feat Nile Rodgers

NewJeans - Ditto

STAYC - Teddy Bear

(G)I-DLE - Queencard

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo - Flower

BTS’ Jungkook - Seven

Credits: JTBC, ADOR
