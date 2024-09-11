5 K-drama villains we love to hate: Lim Ji Yeon in The Glory, Lee Yi Kyung in Marry My Husband, Ok Taecyeon in Vincenzo and more

Villians are an important part of the story as they establish conflict, test the protagonist, and advance the plot. They are essential to storytelling. Antagonists like Ok Taecyeon in Vincenzo, Lee Yi Kyung in Marry My Husband and more have a special place in our hearts as we love to hate their characters. In addition to representing deeper themes like fear, greed, or power, villains give stories more energy, provoke viewers' thoughts, and pique their emotional interest. Here are the 5 best K-drama villains.

Ok Taecyeon in Vincenzo

2 PM member Ok Taecyeon plays the villain in the series Vincenzo. He is the twisted psychopath villain that no one expected. Playing the role of Jang Jun Woo, the sweet and innocent intern, is one of Taecyeon’s best-known roles. Though Jang Jun Woo seems like a cute, puppy-like character, in reality, he is the CEO of one of the biggest companies who doesn’t follow acceptable moral practices which ends up hurting a lot of people. Needless to say, it's an evil character. Taecyeon undertakes the role perfectly with his sweet smile and as for his psychopath side, the evil in his eyes is palpable.

Kim Hye Yoon in SKY Castle

SKY Castle revolves around the story of rich families and their obsession with getting their children through the top universities in South Korea. What follows is murder, lies, scandals and much more. It discusses the pressure on students to do well in their studies and how it affects their mental health. Kim Hye Yoon plays Kang Ye Seo, a competitive student who faces stress in life due to the pressure put by her parents to score well.

Advertisement

Lee Yi Kyung in Marry My Husband

Lee Yi Kyung who is known for his comic roles in series like Welcome to Waikiki and Go Back Couple, played the role of Park Min Hwan in the series Marry My Husband. He appears as the manipulative and cheating husband of the protagonist played by Park Min Young. During a fan meeting, the actor had revealed that he got a lot of hate for the character which goes to show how well he played his part. He was showered love from fans globally for playing the part so realistically.

Park Sung Hoon in Queen of Tears

According to reports, actor Park Sung Hoon had been receiving angry messages and comments for his character Yoon Eun Seong as the character is the reason why the main couple can't be together in Queen of Tears. Many fans of the show flooded the comments and expressed their anger and frustration towards the character. Fans complimented him as he plays the evil character so naturally and so well.

Advertisement

Lim Ji Yeon in The Glory

The Glory is a thriller revenge drama starring Song Hye Kyu, Lim Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun. The drama aired in December 2022 and the second part in March 2023. It tells the story of a schoolgirl who is bullied by her peers. Her family is also unstable because of her alcoholic father. Just when she decides to end it all, she gets the strength to move forward and get her revenge. Lim Ji Yeon takes on the role of the villain who is the main school bully.

ALSO READ: Jung Hae In, Jang Nara top September drama actor brand reputation rankings; Jung So Min follows