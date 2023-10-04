'I actually didn't...': 2PM’s Taecyeon talks about becoming Vincenzo’s villain Jang Jun Woo

Vincenzo starring Song Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo Bin and Ok Taecyeon was released in 2021 but is still often mentioned by everyone who discusses popular South Korean dramas. The drama had a commercial value that everyone enjoyed and was a good mix of action, romance and mystery. In a recent fan meeting, 2PM’s member Taecyeon discusses his role as a twist villain and how he did not see the ending coming.

Ok Taecyeon confesses that he was not aware of the ending

2 PM member Ok Taecyeon plays the villain in the series Vincenzo. He is the twisted psychopath villain that no one expected. Playing the role of Jang Jun Woo, the sweet and innocent intern, is one of Taecyeon’s best-known roles. Though Jang Jun Woo seems like a cute, puppy-like character, in reality, he is the CEO of one of the biggest companies who doesn’t follow acceptable moral practices which ends up hurting a lot of people. Needless to say, it's an evil character. Taecyeon undertakes the role perfectly with his sweet smile and as for his psychopath side, the evil in his eyes is palpable.

In a fan meeting in Hong Kong, Ok Taecyeon revealed that he himself was not aware that his character was going to turn out evil. As for him, he had only read the script for the first two episodes when he took the role. The actor was as shocked as the audience when he got to know that he’d be playing a psychopath villain.

Taecyeon discusses how he always wanted to play an evil role

On Eric Nam’s podcast, the singer and actor opened up about the kind of roles he wishes to play. Talking about the past he discusses how JYP Entertainment wanted him to keep a clean image and not play evil roles. Giving an example Taecyeon elaborates that it was okay to play a rebellious role but not a psychopath murderer. An evil role was something he always wanted to try out.

