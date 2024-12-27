5 more Golden Child members and 4 of Rocket Punch end tenure with Woollim Ent after contract expiration; future plans unclear

5 more Golden Child members have decided to part ways with their agency after TAG, Jibeom, and Bomin. On the other hand, four members of Rocket Punch are also set to depart from the same label. Woollim Entertainment, the company that manages both of these groups currently, issued an official statement on their contract expiration.

On December 27, the agency announced that Golden Child members Lee Daeyeol, Y, Bae Seungmin, Bong Jaehyun, and Kim Donghyun will leave Woollim Entertainment after their contract expires on December 31.

Back in August, TAG, Jibeom, and Bomin already left the team, leaving the group with only 7 members. Now, only Joochan and Jangjun are left. The sudden change has raised many questions about Golden Child's future. Fans are worried that the group may disband altogether with 8 out of 10 members leaving the team.

On the other hand, Rocket Punch, a girl group that is also housed by Woollim Entertainment, is also going through a similar situation. The agency issued another statement, revealing that four members YeonHee, YunKyoung, SoHee, and DaHyun will conclude their exclusive contract on December 31.

Initially, the group debuted with six members. But back in May, Juri left the team and now Suyun is the only one left.

Fans think Woollim Entertainment is also planning to disband Rocket Punch. The two major groups' members' sudden departure from the agency has raised much concern about what's actually going on.

Check Woollim Entertainment's statements here:

Golden Child made their debut back in 2017 with their first mini-album GOL-CHA. Originally, the group debuted with 11 members. After Jaeseok left the team, they continued as a 10-piece until August. So far, the group has six mini-albums, three single albums, two repackaged albums, and two studio albums under their Korean language discography.

Rocket Punch made their debut in 2019 with their first EP Pink Punch and Bim Bam Bum serving as the lead track. In the following years, their continued to build their discography with many releases. Most recently, on September 6, 2023, they made their comeback with the third single album Boom along with the title track of the same name.

