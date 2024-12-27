WINNER's Song Mino accused of enjoying parties during military service amid investigation into poor attendance

WINNER's Song Mino is currently in hot water due to accusations of manipulating his military service attendance. An investigation has been launched into the allegations, and he is now facing the risk of re-enlistment. Amid the controversy, a new set of claims has escalated the situation.

On December 27, Dispatch, which initially accused Mino of forging his attendance as a social service worker at the Mapo Community Facility, brought forth another shocking allegation. According to their latest report, the K-pop idol was spotted attending parties and camping with others in places like Goseong and Yangyang in Gangwon Province. As evidence, they shared several photos where Mino is seen with long hair, shirtless, wearing a pair of shorts. The tattoos on his back and arms are also visible, further corroborating the allegations against him.

Dispatch's revelation has since intensified the controversy surrounding his alleged attendance manipulation. Previously, K-media reported that an official from the Mapo Community Facility attributed his frequent medical leaves to his social phobia, panic disorder, and bipolar disorder. However, after the photos of his party attendance surfaced, questions arose about the validity of these mental health claims.

Additionally, an official overseeing social service personnel stated that since the K-pop idol had difficulty being in crowded places, he was assigned to serve in an area with fewer people. This led to his transfer from the Mapo Facility Management Corporation to the public welfare community. However, these claims seemingly contradict his smooth interaction with others at the parties, as reported by Dispatch.

Furthermore, K-media alleged that back in August 2023, a few months after he began his mandatory military service as a social worker, Mino was seen attending a DJ party at a popular café in Goseong.

According to the report, partygoers claimed, " Song Mino drank alcohol, smoked, and enjoyed the party. There were no signs of social phobia or panic disorder." His leisure activities reportedly also included joining a running crew to lose weight before his return to entertainment activities.

Meanwhile, following Dispatch's initial report, an i nvestigation has been launched into the alleged forgery of his attendance. The police will examine CCTV footage, entry and exit logs, location data, and testimonies from facility employees to determine the authenticity of the accusations against him.

