EXCLUSIVE: Rocket Punch talks about BOOM release, appearance on Queendom Puzzle, and more

Girl group Rocket Punch, comprising members Juri, Yeonhee, Suyun, Yunkyoung, Sohee and Dahyun, have set out on a new path. Continuing their multicolored journey in the world of K-pop, the girls are now on to their next chapter, another interesting release by the name of BOOM. Recently, the girls also participated in the survival program Queendom Puzzle, where member Yeonhee placed sixth, confirming her spot in the upcoming debut group ELZ2.

About Rocket Punch’s BOOM

The team’s third single album dropped on September 6, with a title track of the same name, alongside a music video for it. Rocket Punch's song, BOOM, is an easy listen with a light melody that runs over a storyboard based in a high school setting, all complete alongside matching uniforms and a young vibe that will impress the Gen Zs. Check out the music video below.

Rocket Punch Interview

The girls of Rocket Punch spoke to Pinkvilla in an exclusive interview about their new single album, being a part of Queendom Puzzle, and their message to fans.

Please introduce this album to us.

YEONHEE: I want to introduce it as an album where you can fully enjoy the skills of Rocket Punch! Although it is a single album, but it’s an album full of three songs. Please enjoy it!!

While your mini-albums always follow a color sequence, you singles often relate to a sound or a source of light. How would you explain this concept to someone who is new to your music?

SUYUN: In order to show new colors every time, Rocket Punch released PINK, RED, BLUE, and YELLOW punch albums as a mini album color perm series, and the single albums such as Ring Ring, Flash, and BOOM to show various conceptsand feelings. We have been prepared in many ways.

Any special moments from the MV filming or the recording of the song that you can tell us about?

SOHEE: This is a recording episode. I was so happy and excited that I was able to do four parts that I wanted to do when I first heard the title song!

If you had a time machine would you go to the past or the future? What would you do and why?

JURI: To the future! Past had passed so I am not curious about, so I want to know the future!

YEONHEE: I want to go to the future and see what the future holds for me and my family. Because I have no regrets about the past!

SUYUN: I want to go to the past! Because I know the future will come anyway, I want to go to the past and see my middle school days again.

YUNKYOUNG: I want to go back in time and spend time with KETCHY again. It was a shame that precious time was spent performing and promoting only with the members.

SOHEE: I don’t want to go anywhere. But if I have to go, I want to go back to the past. I want to comfort and support myself, not anyone else.

DAHYUN: I want to go back to the past I want to go back to my childhood. I will sleep early and do various exercises so that I can grow taller. I want to do better than I did then with the skills I have developed in the activities I have done so far!

What is one thing you have achieved this year that you are super proud of?

JURI: All of the members who appeared on “Queendom Puzzle” were able to perform until the finals and did well!

YEONHEE: Doing my best in every performances and stages.

SUYUN: First of all, while promoting ‘BOOM’, KETCHY said a lot that they were encouraged by Rocket Punch. To others, these may be trivial words, but to me, they are the same as achieving a goal, so I can say that I am proud of KETCHY’s stories.

YUNKYOUNG: ‘I want to release a unit album someday!’ I have always thought this, but my wish came true because I was able to release a project song with SOHEE and DAHYUN this summer!

SOHEE: I’m getting a lot of love from KETCHY these days. There are times when I am very proud of myself!

DAHYUN: I always want to be a person who provides strength and consolation to my fans and many other people, and this year, I was happy to hear that many fans said that they were happy and cheered up because of Rocket Punch!

What is your message for your fans?

JURI: KETCHY! I always love you and thank you. We will continue to make you happy a lot in the future! We will work hard to become a proud Rocket Punch of KETCHY, so please look forward to it and be with us!

