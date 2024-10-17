5 projects BTS' J-Hope can try following military discharge: New music, return of Hope on the Street and more

BTS' J-Hope has officially become the second member to complete his mandatory military service. BIGHIT MUSIC recently confirmed his return, and fellow member Jin, who was discharged in June, greeted him upon his release. Fans are excitedly awaiting what J-Hope has planned for the future as he resumes his activities post-service.

New Music

J-Hope made his debut as a part of BTS in July 2013. He released his first solo mixtape Hope World in 2018. His first solo album Hope in the Box was released in July 2022. The talented performer has also impressed with his performances as a soloist on the Lollapalooza stage in 2022.

With hits like More, Neuron and Arson, fans eagerly anticipate J-Hope's next solo music projects.

Return of Hope on the Street live

BTS' J-Hope is a trained and knowledgeable dancer and it shows in his performance and the way he moves. His style leans more towards hip-hop and street which gives his movement a different groove from the rest of the members. Even as a soloist, J-Hope has the capacity to keep the audience hooked to his stage with his performance.

The rapper used to show off his dance skills on the Hope on the Street livestream. It would be exciting to see him back with the dance live streams.

Fashion projects

J-Hope is known for his street fashion which has inspired many. He is often seen sporting fanny packs, bucket hats, chunky sneakers, cargo pants, and more. He seamlessly looks chic and hip at the same time.

The idol does not shy away from experimenting. From skirts to nail paints and more; he has proven that items of clothing genuinely are gender-neutral. The rapper has drip and can also be called a fashion influencer as he creates his own style rather than following others.

We hope to see a fashion project in which he showcases his updated street style.

J-Hope's solo variety show

J-Hope is a literal piece of sunshine for BTS fans who are known as ARMY. He also introduces himself as ARMY's Hope and Sunshine. There is never a dull moment when J-Hope is on screen, whether he is performing or anything else. He has an infectious energy with which he captivates people around him.

J-Hope's variety show appearance and a solo variety show like Run Jin would be super entertaining for sure.

Fan event

After his military discharge, Jin participated in a hug event on June 13 as a part of BTS FESTA 2024. The event was Jin's idea as he wanted to do something special for the fans to celebrate BTS' 11th anniversary and his military discharge. 1000 lucky fans were selected to take part in the event and get the opportunity to hug Jin.

We eagerly await to see how J-Hope will be interacting with fans.

More about J-Hope

J-Hope was born on February 18, 1994. His real name is Jung Hoseok and he is called Hobi lovingly by fans and the members. He is the main dancer and rapper of the group. The idol also takes part in productions and songwriting and actively contributes to creating music.

He is from Gwanju and attended dance classes at Gwangju Music Academy. In his initial years, J-Hope was a part of the underground dance group Neuron. He had auditioned for JYP Entertainment but decided to join BigHit Entertainment which is now a part of HYBE Corporation.

RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook are currently enlisted. Jin became the first member to be discharged on June 12 followed by J-Hope.

