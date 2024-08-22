5 Reasons to watch Pachinko Season 2: Lee Min Ho-Kim Min Ha's reunion in 14 years, BLACKPINK's Rosé Viva La Vida cover, more

Pachinko Season 2 is a much-awaited sequel which is finally releasing this August. It strives to tell the story of a woman through the ages and her family. Pachinko is created and written by Soo Hugh, who is also the executive producer of the show. The drama is adapted from the 2017 novel written by Min Jin Lee.

Kim Min Ha-Lee Min Ho reunite after 14 years in Season 2

The trailer revealed that Lee Min Ho's character Ko Han Su will get back into Kim Min Ha's character, Sun Ja's life. It hinted that Ko Han Su would take up responsibility for his son and keep a tap on him in secret. Additionally, the former lovers will also rekindle their relationship after 14 years as Kon Han Sun finally appears in front of Sun Ja. Fans eagerly anticipate to see the kind of dynamics the two will share in Pachinko Season 2.

BLACKPINK's Rosé's cover of Coldplay's Viva La Vida

The official trailer for Pachinko Season 2 featured BLACKPINK's Rosé's cover of the hit Coldplay song Viva La Vida. It will exciting to see if her cover of the song is used in the drama. With her latest release, Rosé once again proved the power of her vocals and how it can beautifully impact a narrative.

Lee Min Ho's endearing antagonist character Ko Han Su returns

While Lee Min Ho did not have a lot of screen time in the first season of Pachinko, it is expected that the actor will get more appearances. Despite the shorter screen time, Lee Min Ho successfully managed to make an impact in the drama with his acting. Even though Ko Han Su is depicted as the villain, the series gives him a more human look when his father passes away and he loses his dreams.

It is likely that due to Lee Min Ho's impact on the drama, Ko Han Su's character will be explored more.

Jin Ha's character's struggle to find success

Jin Ha plays the role of Sun Ja's grandson Baek Solomon. Though the character is based in the 1980s, he is still relatable. He struggles to make a name for himself in a world plagued by the effects of war politics and discrimination. Being a Korean raised in Japan, he finds it hard to find a place for himself.

World War II backdrop

Season 2 is set in 1945 Japan which is well in the middle of World War II. After coming to Japan, the Sun Ja finds peace with her new family members though she misses her past in Busan. The humble family work hard together to make a living. But everything changes as the war lashes and changes are rampant. Ko Han Su warns Sun Ja about the forthcoming changes.

The story is filled with cultural and political subtext as it is based on the times of Japanese imperial power and colonial Korea. Korea was under Japanese power, which plays a lot in how the characters' lives turn out and why they are the way they are.

More about Pachinko Season 2

Pachinko Season 2 will be released on August 23 and be streamed on Apple TV+. There will be a total of eight episodes, and each one will be out every Friday.

The prequel was released in March 2022. The drama based on the novel by Min Jin Lee tells the story of a Korean immigrant family across four generations and how they survive. Kim Min Ha, Youn Yuh Jung, Lee Min Ho, Jin Ha, Jung Eun Chae, Anna Sawai, and more took the main roles in the first season and will be appearing in the second season as well.

