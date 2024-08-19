Pachinko 2: Lee Min Ho-Kim Min Ha's dynamics with son Noa, Jin Ha's arc; 5 narratives likely to be explored in upcoming season

Lee Min Ho, Kim Min Ha, Youn Yuh Jung, Noh Sang Yun, Jin Ha and more will be returning for Pachinko Season 2. The upcoming season will focus on the life of Sun Ja and her family in Osaka amid World War II. It will also showcase the development in Solomon's life as he tries to make a name for himself in the big city. Here are a few things viewers can expect from Pachinko Season 2.

Pachinko Season 2: What to expect

Focus on Lee Min Ho's character

While Lee Min Ho did not have a lot of screen time in the first season of Pachinko, it is expected that the actor will get more appearances. Despite the shorter screen time, Lee Min Ho successfully managed to make an impact in the drama with his acting. Even though Ko Han Su is depicted as the villain, the series gives him a more human look when his father passes away and he loses his dreams.

It is likely that due to Lee Min Ho's impact on the drama, Ko Han Su's character will be explored more.

In an interview with Variety, creator Soo Hugh mentioned how Ko Han Su always comes up when one thinks about Pachinko and how he is such a compelling character. She added that when a book a translated for a series, more questions about a character's background arise.

Lee Min Ho and Kim Min Ha's dynamic with their son Noa

Pachinko Season 1 revealed that Ko Han Su finally meets his and Sun Ja's son Noa. The new season will explore the relationship and dynamic shared by these three characters and Ko Han Su wants to get involved in the lives of Sun Ja and Noa. He wishes to be there as a caring father and also take care of Sun Ja.

The trailer for season 2 hinted at a newfound affection between Ko Han Su and Sun Ja as they meet after 14 years. Kon Han Su is aware of the consequences of the ongoing war and keeps warning Sun Ja that everything is going to change.

Set in Japan amid World War II

Season 2 is set in 1945 Japan which is well in the middle of World War II. After coming to Japan, the Sun Ja finds peace with her new family members though she misses her past in Busan. The humble family work hard together to make a living. But everything changes as the war lashes and changes are rampant.

The life people had once known quickly changes and everyone starts preparing for the worst hoping to survive. Koh Han Su warns Sun Ja about the forthcoming changes.

Jin Ha's character arc

Pachinko Season 2 will also tackle Baek Solomon's arc which is set in Tokyo in 1989. After losing his opportunity with the project which was a make or break for his career, it is time for him to start fresh. It will showcase his struggle to make a name for himself in a country which does not fully accept him. The new season will explore his dilemmas and struggles.

The teaser has also hinted at a deeper exploration of his relationship with Phoebe.

Exploring Park So Hee, Steve Noh, Han Joon Woo and Jung Eun Chae's characters

The upcoming season is likely to showcase Sun Ja's relationship with her new family and how they settle in Japan. The family is there for each other through thick and thin and it would be heartwarming and emotional to see how their setting plays out.

More about Pachinko Season 2

Pachinko Season 2 will be released on August 23 and be streamed on Apple TV+. There will be a total of eight episodes, and each one will be out every Friday. Pachinko is created and written by Soo Hugh, who is also the executive producer of the show.

The prequel was released in March 2022. The drama based on the novel by Min Jin Lee tells the story of a Korean immigrant family across four generations and how they survive. Kim Min Ha, Youn Yuh Jung, Lee Min Ho, Jin Ha, Jung Eun Chae, Anna Sawai, and more took the main roles in the first season and will be appearing in the second season as well. It strives to tell the story of a woman through the ages and her family.

The story is filled with cultural and political subtext as it is based during the times of colonial Korea. Korea was under Japanese power, which plays a lot in how the characters' lives turn out and why they are the way they are.

